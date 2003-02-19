from the what-is-it-this-week dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984
A Federal Communications Commission lawyer faced a skeptical panel of judges today as the FCC defended its repeal of net neutrality rules and deregulation of the broadband industry.
FCC General Counsel Thomas Johnson struggled to explain why broadband shouldn't be considered a telecommunications service, and struggled to explain the FCC's failure to protect public safety agencies from Internet providers blocking or slowing down content.
Oral arguments were held today in the case, which is being decided by a three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. (Audio of the four-hour-plus oral arguments is available here.) Throttling of firefighters' data plans played a major role in today's oral arguments.
[...] The lawsuit seeking to overturn the net neutrality repeal was filed by more than three dozen entities, including state attorneys general, consumer advocacy groups, and tech companies such as Mozilla and Vimeo.
Source: https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2019/02/throttling-of-firefighters-hurts-fcc-case-as-it-defends-net-neutrality-repeal/
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Monday February 04, @11:46AM (2 children)
A man isn't a man, a woman isn't a woman, understanding is racism, and telecommunications isn't telecommunications. We confuse the simplest of issues beyond human understanding, so the exploiters feel free to confuse other simple issues beyond understanding. And, while the masses huddle and quiver in confusion, those exploiters are free to rape all the masses, en masse.
That word, "telecommunications"? "Talking afar". "Communicating further than you can shout". It's really that simple. Of course the internet is telecommunications. All the rationalizing is meaningless - just as meaningless as all the new genders being discovered on a weekly basis.
Ajit Pai needs to be booted out of the FCC, and the orange bastard needs to apologize to all of us for being such a stupid fuck.
#walkaway
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Monday February 04, @11:57AM
> the orange bastard needs to apologize to all of us for being such a stupid fuck.
Is he really? Did you just assume his goals? Oh wait, did I just assume its gender...
(Score: 2) by MadTinfoilHatter on Monday February 04, @11:58AM
I'm not sure I'd consider snail mail telecommunications, but yeah, that's a bit of a nitpick and not really relevant to this case, and I pretty much agree with your other points.