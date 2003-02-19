from the not-ultraviolent dept.
Movie Piracy 'Alternative' UltraViolet is Shutting Down - TorrentFreak
When UltraViolet was first launched eight years ago, it was portrayed as a convenient alternative to piracy.
The cloud-based service, backed by major Hollywood studios, allows users to store digital copies of purchased films and TV-shows, which they can then easily access on various platforms and devices.
In the years that followed UltraViolet amassed over 30 million users, but in recent times things went downhill. The number of supported retailers slowly started to drop and this week parent organization DECE threw in the towel, Variety reports.
According to the official announcement, the planned closure on July 31 was triggered by “market factors” including the rise of new platforms.
“In the years since UltraViolet's launch, we've seen the emergence of services that provide expanded options for content collection and management independent of UltraViolet. This and other market factors have led to the decision to discontinue UltraViolet,” the statement reads.
[...] The good news is that in ‘most’ cases, users can still redeem their UltraViolet codes through the retailers which are still operating. This includes VUDU, Kaleidescape, and Sony Pictures.
“In most cases, we anticipate very little impact,” DECE notes. “While there could be some disruption, we do not anticipate this on a broad scale and are working diligently to minimize and avoid such instances.”
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday February 04, @01:50PM (2 children)
So, the online content that UltraViolet subscribers paid for is now being ganked, without compensation.
Of course it was a match-stick pyramid scheme from the start - without new customers the old ones couldn't be served... can we start requiring such obvious schemes to post bond to be refunded to subscribers in the (inevitable) event of company collapse?
Can they at least provide non DRM copies of the online files as partial compensation?
When they don't, the free market will.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 04, @02:01PM
Didn't you read the latest TOS right you "agreed"? See? You are screwed.
That kind of crap is why I keep my stash of +9 year old magnet/elinks that still work every time I want to re-watch something. But really it's not even necessary.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 04, @02:01PM
Don't worry. The pirates have you covered. They were just waiting to re-open all the semi-legit sites that were shut down when the alternative opened.