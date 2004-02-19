from the Betteridge-says-maybe dept.
By 2050 there will be 9 billion carbon-burning, plastic-polluting, calorie-consuming people on the planet. By 2100, that number will balloon to 11 billion, pushing society into a Soylent Green scenario. Such dire population predictions aren’t the stuff of sci-fi; those numbers come from one of the most trusted world authorities, the United Nations.
But what if they’re wrong? Not like, off by a rounding error, but like totally, completely goofed?
That’s the conclusion Canadian journalist John Ibbitson and political scientist Darrel Bricker come to in their newest book, Empty Planet, due out February 5th. After painstakingly breaking down the numbers for themselves, the pair arrived at a drastically different prediction for the future of the human species. “In roughly three decades, the global population will begin to decline,” they write. “Once that decline begins, it will never end.”
The World Might Actually Run Out of People
Who do you think is right ? The United Nations or Darrel Bricker/John Ibbitson ?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 05, @12:46AM
Do most people really trust the UN? They are a political orgsnization with an agenda to self-perpetuate, not sure why they should be worthy of trust.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 05, @12:48AM
If you are not adapted to your environment, you will not leave many descendants. Today's environment includes birth control, which is best overcome by mental traits. People of the future will have a burning desire to make children, not merely to go through the motions without producing anything.
Exponential growth will only be stopped by resource constraints. We are destined to fill the carrying capacity of Earth.
We'll have good times when that carrying capacity is increased, for example by advances in technology. We'll have bad times when the carrying capacity decreases, for example by civilization collapsing due to an excess of relatively parasitic people.