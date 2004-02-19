from the we-know-what-is-best-for-you dept.
Hawaii is considering a bill that bans cigarette sales to anyone under 100
(CNN) "The legislature finds that the cigarette is considered the deadliest artifact in human history."
So begins the text of a new bill introduced in Hawaii's State House, calling for a phased ban on cigarette sales in the state by 2024.
Hawaii has some of the most restrictive cigarette laws in the nation. In 2016, it became the first state to raise the age to buy cigarettes to 21. Now, its new bill calls for raising the cigarette-buying age to 30 by next year, up to 40, 50 and 60 in each subsequent year, and up to 100 by 2024.
That would effectively clear Hawaii's store shelves of cigarettes, although tourists could still bring them in.
And curiously, Hawaii would offer its centenarians the chance to buy cigarettes near the end of their life -- if they could find them.
Can't we instead simply restrict kids under 100 to designated smoking areas?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by boltronics on Tuesday February 05, @02:24AM
I've never been to the USA, but Hawaii seems to be one of the most progressive states the country has. Just recently they were in the news for taking charge on getting loot boxes in video games labelled as gambling. Good on them!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 05, @02:30AM (3 children)
What can you expect? Trample on a minority so that their group can appear all virtuous about themselves.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 05, @02:34AM
End stage free market capitalism.
(Score: 1, Troll) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday February 05, @02:38AM (1 child)
Just like the way those Democrats have been suppressing minorities in the Deep South.
Oh, wait. That's Republicans, isn't it?
Yes, yes it is.
(Score: 2) by Captival on Tuesday February 05, @03:03AM
You haven't kept up on your news lately. The only politician who's actually wearing KKK robes anymore is Virginia Governor Northrup (D), and his sex offender Vice Governor (D). Neither has resigned as of yet.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 05, @02:30AM
So invest in fake ids of 100+ year olds?
(Score: 3, Funny) by MostCynical on Tuesday February 05, @02:46AM
Sure. Hawaii, your designated smoking area is.. Texas.
