from the I'm-invested-in-this-saga dept.
UK TSB Bank Business Customers Reportedly Unable to Access Accounts Online:
Totally Shocked Businesses have faced a morning without access to their online accounts following yet another IT meltdown at embattled TSB.
It follows a terrible 2018 for the bank that started in April with a week-long outage after a failed migration off its former parent firm’s infrastructure, and also included a series of smaller PR and IT disasters that eventually led to the departure of foot-in-mouth CEO Paul Pester. The bank revealed last week that the chaos had cost it some £330m, and reported a full-year loss of £105.4m.
According to DownDetector, TSB has been experiencing problems this morning since earlier in the morning. Users reported being unable to access internet banking, being shown blank screens on a range of browsers.
[...] TSB sent [The Register] a statement regarding the latest woes. "For some customers, clearing their cache or using an alternative browser has rectified the situation. If anyone has any queries they should speak to their local branch or contact our Business Banking Centre, however, call volumes are higher than usual."
Related: Warning Signs for TSB's IT Meltdown were Clear a Year Ago
Watchdog Slams TSB Boss for Underplaying Extent of IT Meltdown
Go Pester Someone Else: TSB Ditches CEO Over Bank's IT Meltdown
Related Stories
[...] With customers locked out of their bank accounts, mortgage accounts vanishing, small businesses reporting that they could not pay their staff and reports of debit cards ceasing to work, the TSB[*] computer crisis has been one of the worst in recent memory. The bank, its chief executive, Paul Pester, admitted on Thursday, was “on its knees” and it faces a compensation bill likely to run to tens of millions of pounds.
[...] By March 2017, the nightmare for customers that was going to unfold a year later appeared inevitable. “It was unbelievable – hardly even a prototype or proof of concept, yet it was supposed to be fully tested and working by May before the integration work started,” the insider continued. “Senior staff were furious about the state it was in. Even logging in was problematic.”
[...] However, only hours after the switch was flicked, systems crumpled and up to 1.9m TSB customers who use internet and mobile banking were locked out. “I could have put money on the rollout being the disaster it has been, with evidence of major code changes on the hoof over last weekend and into this week,” the insider said.
[...] Customers reported receiving texts saying their cards had been used abroad, that they had discovered thousands of pounds in their accounts they did not have – or that mortgage accounts had vanished, multiplied or changed currency. One bemused account holder showed his TSB banking app recording a direct debit paid to Sky Digital 81 years from now. Some saw details of other people’s accounts and holidaymakers complained that they had been left unable to pay restaurant and hotel bills.
TSB, to customers’ fury, at first insisted the problems were only intermittent. At 3.40am on Wednesday 25 April, Pester tweeted that the system was “up and running”, only to be forced to apologise the next day and admit it was actually only running at 50% capacity.
[*] [Update added for our non-UK community. --martyb] TSB Bank was originally founded as "Trustee Savings Bank plc" on November 27, 1985:
TSB Bank plc is a retail and commercial bank in the United Kingdom, which is a subsidiary of the Sabadell Group. TSB Bank operates a nationwide network of 550 branches across England, Scotland and Wales. TSB launched in its present form on 9 September 2013, with more than 4.6 million customers and over £20 billion of loans and customer deposits, and is headquartered in Edinburgh.
A city watchdog has launched a stinging attack on TSB chief Paul Pester for portraying "an optimistic view" of its catastrophic IT meltdown in April that prevented 1.9 million customers from using online bank services.
[...] "For example, TSB referred to 'the vast majority' of customers being able to access their online accounts, at a time when there was a successful first-time login rate of only 50 per cent on the web channel."
[...] TSB planned to shift off LBG's infrastructure after it was bought by Spanish bank Sabadell for £1.7bn in 2013. At the time, Sabadell estimated the system switch would save the bank some £160m a year.
[...] Following the incident, a number of customers fell victim to fraud via phishing calls, emails and texts sent by scammers purporting to be TSB and asking them to verify their bank details.
A TSB spokeswoman said: "We look forward to updating the committee on the work TSB has undertaken to resolve problems for customers since our last appearance.
"We recognise that we have more to do to restore the bank's operations to the level that customers expect and are completely focused on that and ensuring customers are not left out of pocket."
related: Warning Signs for TSB's IT Meltdown were Clear a Year Ago
Go Pester someone else: TSB ditches CEO over bank's IT meltdown.
Paul Pester has been booted out of TSB's top office after months of criticism over his handling of the IT chaos that hit the bank this year – but is still expected to take away about £1.7m.
The CEO's departure follows another systems meltdown over the weekend, when a planned four-hour downtime ended up leaving some customers unable to access mobile, online or telephone services for almost two days.
However, non-executive chairman Richard Meddings, who is taking on the role of executive chairman to lead the hunt for the new boss, claimed the bank's IT systems were stable enough that this was the right time for Pester to leave.
Related: Watchdog Slams TSB Boss for Underplaying Extent of IT Meltdown