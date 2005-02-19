from the hello-ruble dept.
The inept and corrupt presidency of Donald Trump has unwittingly triggered the fatal blow to the American empire—the abandonment of the dollar as the world’s principal reserve currency. Nations around the globe, especially in Europe, have lost confidence in the United States to act rationally, much less lead, in issues of international finance, trade, diplomacy and war. These nations are quietly dismantling the seven-decade-old alliance with the United States and building alternative systems of bilateral trade. This reconfiguring of the world’s financial system will be fatal to the American empire, as the historian Alfred McCoy and the economist Michael Hudson have long pointed out. It will trigger an economic death spiral, including high inflation, which will necessitate a massive military contraction overseas and plunge the United States into a prolonged depression. Trump, rather than make America great again, has turned out, unwittingly, to be the empire’s most aggressive gravedigger.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 05, @04:36AM (2 children)
You have to be really ignorant to blame Trump for something that has been overdue for over 40 years. It is a nazi g this Ponzi scheme has lasted as long as it did.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 05, @04:38AM
"A nazi g" was autocorrect for some typoed version of "amazing"...
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 05, @04:45AM
Blaming Trump for stuff that happened in 2014:
Unbelievable.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 05, @04:37AM (2 children)
So, this site is better than Slashdot because we have articles like THIS submitted?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 05, @05:02AM (1 child)
The comments are crazy over there. The sentences are as long as normal people's paragraphs and they have their own definitions of common terms, eg like what capitalism means (afaict to them it means anything bad the US government does). Where are people learning this?
(Score: 2) by Apparition on Tuesday February 05, @05:19AM
You obviously haven't paid any attention to the American education system since the '90s. English, history, math, and critical thinking? Pfft. They're all overrated and who has time for them anyway? It's all social justice, socialism, communism, LGBTWTFBBQ rights, bring a drag queen to kindergarten days.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday February 05, @04:37AM
Goldman Sachs predicted the historically high levels of personal studen corporate and government debt will trigger a ren year depression that will put the Great Depression completely to shame
I started stockpiling food and water at first to prepare for power outages but when I read about our upcoming depression I redoubled my food effort. Now my freezer is packed solid with meat; it will last for a while as I only use it for soup or beans
This because we had a rough time during the Dot Com Crash.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday February 05, @05:15AM
But this is quite predictable, and realistically he probably couldn't have done anything at all about that. At most, perhaps kick it down the line to his successor, as is traditional, but even that was becoming untenable.
It's a shame it has to come to this, but it's a good thing. Having one nation so completely in charge of global finance would be dangerous even if that nation was well behaved.
It's not that he's causing this - the causes are decades of policy reaching back long before he had any control over it. It's that he's not avoiding it. And it honestly looks like he probably couldn't if he tried, in which case just getting it over with is probably the best thing to do.
