Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Five Things Autonomous Vehicles Must Overcome to Rule Us All

posted by martyb on Tuesday February 05, @08:32AM   Printer-friendly
from the https://www.xkcd.com/1559/ dept.
Science

RandomFactor writes:

Five Reasons are provided by the U.K. DailyMail on why we won't be seeing autonomous cars take over any time soon.

SNOW AND WEATHER

[...] Heavy snow, rain, fog and sandstorms can obstruct the view of cameras. Light beams sent out by laser sensors can bounce off snowflakes and think they are obstacles.

Radar can see through the weather, but it doesn't show the shape of an object needed for computers to figure out what it is.

[...] PAVEMENT LINES AND CURBS

Across the globe, roadway marking lines are different, or they may not even exist. Lane lines aren't standardized, so vehicles have to learn how to drive differently in each city.

[...] DEALING WITH HUMAN DRIVERS

For many years, autonomous vehicles will have to deal with humans who don't always play by the rules.

[...] LEFT TURNS

Deciding when to turn left in front of oncoming traffic without a green arrow is one of the more difficult tasks for human drivers and one that causes many crashes. Autonomous vehicles have the same trouble.

[...] CONSUMER ACCEPTANCE

The fatal Uber crash near Phoenix last year did more than push the pause button on testing.

It also rattled consumers who someday will be asked to ride in self-driving vehicles.

Surveys taken after the Uber crash showed that drivers are reluctant to give up control to a computer.

I fully intend to spend my twilight years relaxing in relative safety while the car drives me around; I'm gonna be torqued if they take too long.

Original Submission


«  UK TSB Bank Business Customers Reportedly Unable to Access Accounts Online
Five Things Autonomous Vehicles Must Overcome to Rule Us All | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday February 05, @08:46AM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Tuesday February 05, @08:46AM (#796555) Journal

    For a self driving car it's a piece of cake. All the physics are programmed in.

  • (Score: 1) by Roo_Boy on Tuesday February 05, @08:55AM (1 child)

    by Roo_Boy (1762) on Tuesday February 05, @08:55AM (#796556)

    Pretty sure this must have been lifted from a non-UK source and reposted by Daily Mail. Driving on the left means a left turn has no incoming traffic.

    --
    --- The S.I. prototype "Average Punter" is kept in a tube of inert gas in Geneva.

    • (Score: 2) by janrinok on Tuesday February 05, @08:59AM

      by janrinok (52) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday February 05, @08:59AM (#796560) Journal

      If you read the article (yeah, I know....) it is discussing the development and testing of autonomous vehicles in the US. It is not reposted, but an original piece explaining some of the findings in the USA. Many of the things that it mentions do not exist outside the US.

      --
      It's always my fault...

  • (Score: 2) by janrinok on Tuesday February 05, @08:55AM

    by janrinok (52) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday February 05, @08:55AM (#796557) Journal
    A minor edit was made to this story after release to improve readability.
    --
    It's always my fault...

  • (Score: 2) by janrinok on Tuesday February 05, @09:06AM

    by janrinok (52) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday February 05, @09:06AM (#796561) Journal

    For many years, autonomous vehicles will have to deal with humans who don't always play by the rules.

    Which implies that those who do not play by the rules will be involved in significantly more motoring accidents. Although it will not be the fault of those in the autonomous vehicle who will be suffering as a result of some other idiot's actions (as is the case in most accidents), the idiots will eventually get the message or die as a result of their actions.

    --
    It's always my fault...
(1)