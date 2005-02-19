from the https://www.xkcd.com/1559/ dept.
Five Reasons are provided by the U.K. DailyMail on why we won't be seeing autonomous cars take over any time soon.
SNOW AND WEATHER
[...] Heavy snow, rain, fog and sandstorms can obstruct the view of cameras. Light beams sent out by laser sensors can bounce off snowflakes and think they are obstacles.
Radar can see through the weather, but it doesn't show the shape of an object needed for computers to figure out what it is.
[...] PAVEMENT LINES AND CURBS
Across the globe, roadway marking lines are different, or they may not even exist. Lane lines aren't standardized, so vehicles have to learn how to drive differently in each city.
[...] DEALING WITH HUMAN DRIVERS
For many years, autonomous vehicles will have to deal with humans who don't always play by the rules.
[...] LEFT TURNS
Deciding when to turn left in front of oncoming traffic without a green arrow is one of the more difficult tasks for human drivers and one that causes many crashes. Autonomous vehicles have the same trouble.
[...] CONSUMER ACCEPTANCE
The fatal Uber crash near Phoenix last year did more than push the pause button on testing.
It also rattled consumers who someday will be asked to ride in self-driving vehicles.
Surveys taken after the Uber crash showed that drivers are reluctant to give up control to a computer.
I fully intend to spend my twilight years relaxing in relative safety while the car drives me around; I'm gonna be torqued if they take too long.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday February 05, @08:46AM
For a self driving car it's a piece of cake. All the physics are programmed in.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by Roo_Boy on Tuesday February 05, @08:55AM (1 child)
Pretty sure this must have been lifted from a non-UK source and reposted by Daily Mail. Driving on the left means a left turn has no incoming traffic.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Tuesday February 05, @08:59AM
If you read the article (yeah, I know....) it is discussing the development and testing of autonomous vehicles in the US. It is not reposted, but an original piece explaining some of the findings in the USA. Many of the things that it mentions do not exist outside the US.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Tuesday February 05, @08:55AM
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Tuesday February 05, @09:06AM
Which implies that those who do not play by the rules will be involved in significantly more motoring accidents. Although it will not be the fault of those in the autonomous vehicle who will be suffering as a result of some other idiot's actions (as is the case in most accidents), the idiots will eventually get the message or die as a result of their actions.
