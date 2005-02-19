The US government is seeking public comments on blocking sites accused of hosting copyright infringing materials and ISP liability in such cases. The discussion includes possible harmonization with current developments in the EU in regards to copyright and will take place in two parts. The first stage will deal with US case law developments since the last meetings. The second stage will focus on foreign developments, such as the infamous Articles 11, 12a, and 13, and how these relate to the effectiveness or ineffectiveness of Internet service provider liability.

The U.S. Government's Copyright Office is continuing its review on the future of the DMCA's safe harbor provisions. It's specifically asking the public for input on recent domestic and international developments that relate to ISP liability, including Article 13 and pirate site blocking.