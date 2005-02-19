from the blinded-me-with-science dept.
A new weapon installed on Russian warships can make enemy soldiers miss targets by blinding them, while also causing hallucinations and making them want to vomit.
Two Russian frigates were fitted with the new non-lethal dazzler-type weapon, the 5P-42 Filin (eagle-owl), the manufacturer’s representative told RIA Novosti. The weapon is designed to temporarily blind the enemy.
It creates a strobe-like effect that disrupts eyesight, seriously hampering the soldier’s ability to aim at night, Ruselectronics (which produces the weapon) stated.
During testing, volunteers used assault rifles, sniper rifles, and machine guns to shoot targets placed up to 2km away and protected by the device. They all had trouble aiming because they “couldn’t see the target.”
Forty-five percent of the volunteers reported feeling dizzy, nauseous, and disoriented. Twenty percent are said to have experienced hallucinations, described as “a ball of light moving in front of [our] eyes.”
https://www.rt.com/russia/450489-russian-navy-system-hallucinations/
(Score: 3, Informative) by DannyB on Tuesday February 05, @06:33PM (1 child)
Could looking through an "electronic" viewfinder help?
Just thinking out loud. Suppose each frame that the sniper sees on the screen is the result of processing together several adjacent frames of raw video? The dazzling effect has to do with changes in what the eye sees over time that makes one puke. Suppose those changes could be smoothed out.
Then about glare. Maybe an extremely bright light source causes glare in the eye and/or sniper lens. What if the very first optical element exposed to the enemy were a bundle of parallel tubes. Think a bundle of drinking straws, but much finer. My thinking here is like a directional microphone, to only allow in light that comes from the direction of the target. Anything slightly off gets blocked. Suppose those tubes were close to pixel sized and fit over the pixel sensors? Is there something about lenses and focus that make this unworkable.
(Score: 2) by opinionated_science on Tuesday February 05, @06:37PM
my first thought too - One of the new VR headsets with cameras etc....