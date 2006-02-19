19/02/06/1134219 story
posted by martyb on Wednesday February 06, @11:39AM
from the Danger-is-relative-dept dept.
Australia is on fire. Literally, in some places. Australia is underwater. Literally, in some places. Meanwhile, in the NT, another example of how dangerous the average day can be in Australia was seen once again when a shark and a crocodile fought over a chicken for lunch. This, of course, is not new, has been seen before and general it is agreed that the shark will lose, unless there is a human in the water in which case lunch will just 'taste like chicken'.
Poisonous spiders? Check. Poisonous snakes? Check. Dropbears? Check. Sharks AND crocs in the river. Right. I'm out.
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 06, @11:54AM
Not a problem.
Pipe the floods of water in Queensland [theguardian.com] down to Tassie to put the fires out [abc.net.au] and she'll be right mate.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by rob_on_earth on Wednesday February 06, @11:56AM
Great news headline, but it looks to me like a Shark was startled by the crocs sudden lunge-for-food movement and happens to jump out of the water.
It seems odd that a shark would be able to see through the muddy water and identify the prey hanging off the guide's lines.
Happy to be proved wrong.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Wednesday February 06, @11:58AM (1 child)
We love Florida. But, it's very dangerous. Beautiful ocean but it's full of horrible sharks. Many people dieing of Shark attack. And Crocodile attack. Which, we don't call them Crocodile. We call them Alligator -- very special type of Crocodile. If you can tell the difference, you're much too close!
BUILD A WALL & CRIME WILL FALL!
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Wednesday February 06, @12:41PM
Build a net to keep the sharks out. Problem solved. Credit me later.