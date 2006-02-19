from the Only-the-true-believers-may-worship-here dept.
An Apple store found a new low recently when a Sydney, Australia father was not able to purchase an item because the Apple staffer would only process his payment using Apple pay. In a move the buyer recounts as being 'stupidity', a staff member repeatedly tried to get the customer onto Apple pay instead of just processing the payment for the item. Things went downhill after the staffer asked the customer if he had an iPhone. The customer got the impression that he would need to use the Apple Pay app to buy what he wanted, when what he really needed was to pay and leave. After trying, and failing, to find a staff member who would just process his payment, the customer left the store, walked across the street, and purchased the same item from a JB Hi Fi store.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Immerman on Wednesday February 06, @04:33PM (5 children)
On the plus side, he only paid half as much for the same item at the Hi Fi store.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 06, @04:45PM (4 children)
Doesn't matter. Enough people still buy their overpriced products and they still make billions. They do buybacks and at the end of the day their stock still goes up.
I have a smart cousin. He loves Apple. He wastes money on Apple products and makes it right back on Apple stock.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday February 06, @04:53PM (3 children)
Doesn't sound all that smart. Why not waste money on better, less overpriced kit and still make money on the stock?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 06, @05:00PM
He's not that smart
(Score: 2) by Apparition on Wednesday February 06, @05:02PM (1 child)
Depends on the Apple product. For better or for worse (probably worse), Apple makes the best tablet computers. Have you looked at Android tablets lately? They're all terrible at best.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 06, @05:19PM
Of course, that statement is not a subjective, qualitative opinion from a fanboy.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 06, @04:53PM
That's what you get from "geniuses".
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 06, @05:12PM
At our local Sears, which was always understaffed (especially at the registers), the cashiers would always try to get people to sign up for a Sears card. And if you didn't want one they made the checkout process slow. They did this because they earned an extra little bonus ($5 - $10) per person they signed up for a Sears card.
First, they would ask if you had a Sears card. If you said "yes", they would tell you the checkout process would be faster if you used your Sears card. If you said no, then they would bestow upon you the virtues of obtaining a Sears card and ask you if you wanted to sign up for one.
If you chose not to use your Sears card, or not to sign up for one, they would slow down the payment process. If you chose to use a non-Sears credit card, they would ask for ID and compare the signature on the back of the credit card, the signature on your ID and the signature that you scribbled on the pad. If all three didn't match they would reject the form of payment. If you chose to pay in cash they would hold each bill up to the light, inspect it, then use the counterfeit pen on it. Each and every bill. They always commented to the customer, and to the people waiting in line, that things would have gone faster if they had just used a Sears card.
The kicker was, if anyone chose to sign up for a Sears card the cashier would enter their information right there while everyone else was waiting in line. They would ask all of the questions out loud and expected the customer to tell them name, address, phone, DOB, SSN, etc. It was even slower for everyone, and it was not secure at all.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Wednesday February 06, @05:15PM
I sympathize with the father from the story. I would have done the same thing, or never even attempted to go into an Apple Store at all.
Apple as a brand reeks of pretension. It is the closest thing to a techno cult there is and its customers are the closest thing to brainwashed zombies (yes, yes, I can hear the jokes about BSD already). That makes it an excellent investment, but a poor choice for a consumer.
The father should have known all that, and known better before wasting time and money on their products.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by pkrasimirov on Wednesday February 06, @05:16PM
Perhaps they were after something called Average Purchase Value or whatever the equivalent name is. If that's what the mothership tracks then better no deal than low-cost deal for them.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday February 06, @05:17PM
Only a retard would try to get into the walled garden, then refuse to be walled off from the world! If you want to be part of the world, just get your ass out of here, back into the world! THIS IS APPLE!! NOT SPARTA!!
