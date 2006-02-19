from the I-use-it-purely-for-torrenting-the-latest-Linux-ISOs dept.
Virgin Media tests 8Gbps broadband
A handful of homes in Cambridgeshire [UK] have tested broadband speeds of 8Gbps, as part of a trial by Virgin Media.
Currently only eight households, in the village of Papworth, are involved in the trial but Virgin Media hopes to extend this to 50 over time.
The technology it uses, ethernet passive optical network, offers the same speeds for downloads and uploads.
One analyst said it was important that fibre operators future-proofed networks and ensured there was enough capacity.
[...] "With the volume of our customers' internet usage almost doubling every year, trials like this will ensure we have the capability to meet the demand of data-hungry services in the future - be that over cable or full fibre," said Richard Sinclair, executive director of connectivity at Virgin Media.
He added that the trial was aiming to look ahead "to the next decade and beyond".
[...] Virgin Media's network in the UK currently passes more than 14 million premises, using a combination of cable and fibre-optic.
The company has been criticised by some for failing to address the digital divide and concentrating its network in more profitable towns and cities, rather than extending it out to more rural areas.
Last year, it teamed up with Need4Speed to roll out ultra-fast services to 4,000 premises in the Test Valley, in Hampshire, but has admitted it is unlikely to reach very rural areas.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday February 06, @06:03PM (3 children)
2 slow, get with the times.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 06, @06:32PM (2 children)
What is it good for, unless you are torrenting without vpn or you are bandcamp?
It won't speed up loading websites, it won't affect you watching newest netflix garbage and spotify plays mp3s.
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Wednesday February 06, @06:47PM
I haven't seen the need to upgrade my home network from 1G yet, and it's been 1G for 2 decades.
Indeed it's fairly rare to use 10G at work for end devices other than a few specialist devices like hypervisors.
8G would allow a few uncompressed HD video streams with appropiate timing considerations, but it wouldn't allow 4K uncompressed.
I can get multi-hunderd meg connectivity at home, but it's just never been needed
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday February 06, @06:49PM
No, but it would make it much nicer for sharing a connection. While 10gbps is likely overkill even for a four or five person houshold, I would prefer overkill to what I get now. What I'm getting now, is nearly unusable garbage. Would be nice, if there was reasonable service available in my area. Satellite != reasonable service, unless I can get about 20 to 30ms ping or less. Mobile internet with 10GB cap isn't a reasonable service. The only service in my area that ranges from semi-usable to good is point-to-point wireless. Unfortunately, the provider I've been using, didn't have a tower they could get line-of-sight with, so I'm back to internet shopping. Which brings me back to the whole Mobile (Cellphone/Hotspot/Shared) Internet isn't a solution, 'cause of the cap. Though, I'm also barely getting a connection where I'm at with that.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday February 06, @06:26PM
The Brits are using half of the internet in just one little village!!
