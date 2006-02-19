19/02/06/1316220 story
posted by martyb on Wednesday February 06, @07:42PM
from the you-get-what-you-give dept.
from the you-get-what-you-give dept.
It's 2019 and still retailers haven't quite got a grip on their online shopping websites. Coles, a large supermarket in Australia, sold products with deep discounts due to a glitch until the company found the problem and restored the system. This story comes with a modern twist with users going to social media to spread the word about the glitch on the site so others can quickly take advantage. The store was able to get ahead of the surge in online shoppers and cull some of the carts, but not before the front runners picked up their discount goods.
Oh, look, a good use for social media. What are we up to, 5, or 6 now? =)
Online Shopping Site Glitch Slashes Prices for Happy Social Customers | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 06, @08:21PM
End stage capitalism.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Wednesday February 06, @08:27PM
I've been in stores before where I saw a product that retails for near $150 going out the door for $15. Some things are clearly an error, and maybe it is me, but I can't feel good about profiting off their mistake. I walk up to the manager and ask if it priced correctly. I've also corrected many a cashier when they incorrectly tally my goods and I can see it on the screen. Literally saved the mom & pop grocery store around me about $50 in what they would have otherwise lost.
This reminds of me of a situation in Las Vegas where somebody fucked up and was letting gas go for around 15c/gallon when it was normally near $3/gallon. So many people spread the word they basically emptied the gas out before the store owner was able to change things. That was a rather very large loss for them, and considering they negotiate fuel contracts well in advance, they already paid the money for the gas. Since it was negligence, no way to know if their insurance policy covered it.
Treat others like you would want to be treated. Taking advantage of others in this way is just a form of sociopathic behavior, that is albeit, engendered in us because that's what rises to the top. I wouldn't call the fact a social media platform allows this kind of mass sociopathic behavior a redeeming feature, but listed in the ills it brings to society.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday February 06, @08:28PM
People on sites like Slickdeals pile on whenever a price mistake is found, but usually the retailer ends up cancelling all of the orders. I guess Coles is just dumb or slow to notice because they have a large inventory.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]