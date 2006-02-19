from the what-is-it-worth dept.
When Vivendi SA took over Universal Music Group in 2000, the industry was riding high on bumper sales of CDs, though the investment soon soured as illegal downloads surged. CD revenue plunged by two-thirds over the next decade, and by the early 2010s, unloading Universal would’ve been a tough sell; who would pay a premium for a company whose main product—pop songs—was widely available for free? But today, Vivendi is considering the sale of a stake in Universal that could value the label at more than $25 billion.
The rebound can be traced to the same boogeyman that almost killed the business in the first place: the internet. These days, music fans have largely shifted from illegal downloads to paid streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Prime, and Pandora, which generally charge $5 to $10 a month for unlimited access to millions of songs.
Have record labels, like zombies, really returned from the dead?
Labels lost the monopoly on the music distribution/promotion.
Don't know about TicketMaster chokehold on concert venues, though.
So it might be sunny for Evilmegacorp, but it is still as bad as it's always been for the musicians. That's not a good thing.
Support your local, and visiting, bands, see them play at local venues, drink enough to keep the venue happy to have them again, and *buy merch*. And if you see a band member in a pub - tell him how much you liked the gig and buy him a beer, band members are *always* thirsty, I think it's an inherited trait.
(Disclaimer: I think about half of the people I know in town are musicians, I might be biased.)
Musicians making money are socialist. Their alcohol quota should be assigned by state capitalists, and sharing should be banned.
As a working musician: Yes, up to a point. What I'm mostly doing before and between sets is recovering enough to play the next set, and I also know for a fact that if I want to give my best performance I'm going to need to enjoy beer *after* rather than *before* or *during* the set.
