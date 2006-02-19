19/02/06/2013238 story
NASA scientists announced Wednesday that the Earth’s average surface temperature in 2018 was the fourth highest in nearly 140 years of record-keeping and a continuation of an unmistakable warming trend.
“The five warmest years have, in fact, been the last five years,” said Gavin A. Schmidt, director of the Goddard Institute for Space Studies, the NASA group that conducted the analysis. “We’re no longer talking about a situation where global warming is something in the future. It’s here. It’s now.”
Over all, 18 of the 19 warmest years have occurred since 2001.
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2019/02/06/climate/fourth-hottest-year.html
(Score: 0, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 06, @10:54PM (10 children)
If the New York Times says the world is heating up, I'll begin preparing for an Ice Age.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday February 06, @10:57PM (8 children)
Why? Is that what Fox News told you to think?
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 06, @10:59PM (7 children)
No, the models are saying that climate change will cause colder temperatures now:
https://soylentnews.org/comments.pl?noupdate=1&sid=29887&page=1&cid=795114#commentwrap [soylentnews.org]
https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=19/01/27/2227254 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Snow on Wednesday February 06, @11:08PM (6 children)
Middle school math is far too advanced for climate change deniers.
Let's say it together... AVERAGE global temperature is rising.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday February 06, @11:11PM (4 children)
You should probably have a look at historical trend lines and pay special attention to what they did leading up to ice ages. It's relevant.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 06, @11:13PM (1 child)
For example: https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/b/b8/Vostok_Petit_data.svg/1280px-Vostok_Petit_data.svg.png [wikimedia.org]
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday February 06, @11:24PM
Those spikes are highly correlated with mass extinction events. [scientificamerican.com]
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday February 06, @11:17PM (1 child)
You should probably have a look at historical trend lines and pay special attention to what they did leading up to ice ages. It's relevant.
Why yes, in an unchecked warming scenario the increase in cloud albedo could end up triggering an ice age.
Thanks for reminding us what a serious threat global warming presents!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 06, @11:28PM
The biggest problem is no one wants to take the real threat of climate change (obviously many very bad climatic shifts have occurred in the past) seriously now since it has been mixed up with this CO2 nuttiness. They don't want to be associated with people like that.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 06, @11:20PM
TFA shows it is dropping since 2016. Possibly due to Trump's tariffs and pro-coal policies. Actually I just looked at it from the perspective of "Who is US president?" and see that it rises far more than chance could explain during democratic vs republican administrations.
But seriously. I am glad to hear the official position is still "total average temperature will continue to trend up on decade scales" then. I got concerned they were going to muddy the waters which should become very clear in a few years.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday February 06, @11:04PM
Well, good thing it's NASA telling you it, then.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 06, @10:54PM
So where is the kaboom? There ought to be an Earth-shattering kaboom!
(Score: 2) by Entropy on Wednesday February 06, @10:57PM (8 children)
We're all dead. Right?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 06, @11:01PM (2 children)
Interesting that 11 years is one solar cycle, and we are just now about to begin cycle 25. Further, cycle 25 has been predicted for a number of reasons to be the start of a ~50 year grand solar minimum. Past GSMs have corresponded with extreme geo-climatic events. Coincidence?
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday February 06, @11:09PM (1 child)
Interesting that 11 years is one solar cycle
Sure... and it's also interesting that the planet is warmer than 11 years ago, 22 years ago, 33 years ago, etc...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 06, @11:23PM
Are you saying 11 years was just a random number? I thought it was based on climate models: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/onpolitics/2019/01/22/ocasio-cortez-climate-change-alarm/2642481002/ [usatoday.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 06, @11:04PM (2 children)
Translation: If it doesn't affect me in my lifetime, I don't give a fuck. Also, fuck the children. Fuck the granchildren.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 06, @11:11PM (1 child)
Are those new categories on pornhub?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 06, @11:27PM
They are not new.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday February 06, @11:06PM (1 child)
Yes, according to all the scientists that live only in your head, global warming will kill all humans.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday February 06, @11:12PM
Fuck em. I never liked them much anyway.
