Of all the skills that a person could have in today's globalized world, few serve individuals – and the larger society – as well as knowing how to speak another language.
People who speak another language score higher on tests and think more creatively, have access to a wider variety of jobs, and can more fully enjoy and participate in other cultures or converse with people from diverse backgrounds.
Knowledge of foreign languages is also vital to America's national security and diplomacy. Yet, according to the U.S Government Accountability Office, nearly one in four Foreign Service officers do not meet the language proficiency requirements that they should meet to do their jobs.
Despite all these reasons to learn a foreign language, there has been a steep decline in foreign language instruction in America's colleges and universities. Researchers at the Modern Language Association recently found that colleges lost 651 foreign language programs from 2013 to 2016
The advice to learn foreign languages has been repeated for decades, but how much does it really help native speakers of English, professionally, to learn other languages? Additionally, does the decline of language courses at traditional schools reflect cheaper, better alternatives online?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 07, @12:29AM
im not about to pick up and go to korea to teach english
and i can order from the taco truck near the office just fine
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 07, @12:30AM
With translate.google.com who needs to go to the trouble of learning how to speak to foreigners?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 07, @12:40AM
Learning a language is not free. There are so many more valuable things you could learn in that time. You could upgrade from algebra to calculus, you could squeeze in a statistics class and some programming, you could learn about economics and law...
It doesn't even work! Very few people become fluent in a second language via school, and very few of the fluent people got there via school. These language requirements are just make-work programs for foreign language teachers. People are being tortured without getting any results.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 07, @12:41AM
Because by the time the student is in college, for most of them it's too late. While there are those who can fairly easily pick up a new language, for most people the time to teach them a different language is in elementary school. Our brains are designed to learn languages when we're young, not when we're in our late teens to early twenties.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 07, @12:51AM
Repeating what so many other people have said thus far, learning another language in the US is hard. It's a large country with only two neighboring countries, one of which mainly speaks English. Unlike living in Germany or Poland, where 3 other languages are a 2-hour car ride away, you can go literally days before you go to a non-English-speaking region. (Moreover, how often do you really go into Mexico?)
There isn't even very much of a Hollywood effect, where people want to learn another language to engage in foreign culture (with Japanese Anime and video games being the only token exception... only viewed by a subset of population and those also being mostly translate as well).
Cross that with the amount of work it needs takes to learn a foreign language, plus the fact that that English is currently the lingua franca in the world means there is very little reason to learn a foreign language at present time. To be clear, reading something like Tale of the Genji in the original language is superior than a translation, but is it really worth "years of study and hard work?" Likewise there is a small subset of highly paid jobs for people who are multi-lingual, but there are far more jobs which are far higher paid in fields like investment banking or software development.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 07, @12:59AM
Health, it can help prevent Alzheimer’s
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/02/180206140713.htm [sciencedaily.com]
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday February 07, @01:01AM
Took a field trip to Tijuana (think mid 70's). Nobody understood us, they actually laughed at us when we tried to talk to them.
I learned more spanish dealing with my illegal landscaper for 3 months than I did a year of high school spanish. YMMV.
