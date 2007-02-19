from the what-reputation dept.
Microsoft Doesn't Want Flawed AI to Hurt its Reputation
Microsoft told investors recently that flawed AI algorithms could hurt the company's reputation.
The warning came via a 10-K document that the company has to file annually to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The 10-K filing is mandatory for public companies and is a way for investors to learn about financial state and risks that the company may be facing.
In the filing, Microsoft made it clear that despite recent enormous progress in machine learning, AI is still far from the utopian solution that solves all of our problems objectively. Microsoft noted that if the company ends up offering AI solutions that use flawed or biased algorithms or if they have a negative impact on human rights, privacy, employment or other social issues, it's brand and reputation could suffer.
Tay is still trapped in Redmond.
Microsoft's new AI Twitter bot @tayandyou was shut down after only 24 hours after it began making "offensive" tweets.
The bot was built "by mining relevant public data and by using AI and editorial developed by a staff including improvisational comedians," and designed to target 18-24 year olds.
Shortly after the bot went live, it began making offensive tweets endorsing Nazism and genocide, among other things.
As of this submission, the bot has been shut down
, and all but 3 tweets deleted.
The important question is whether or not it succeeded in passing the Turing test.
takyon: This bot sure woke fast, and produced much more logical sentence structures than @DeepDrumpf.
The Independent reports that Microsoft Corp. has restarted Tay, its chat bot which interacted with people and other bots via Kik, GroupMe and Twitter. Tay attracted 213,000 followers on Twitter before being turned off in the wake of controversial remarks regarding Hitler, religion and cannabis. Tay now has a Snapchat account.
At its Build 2016 conference, the company announced that it has released Bot Builder SDK, part of its Bot Framework in which Tay was coded, under an MIT-style licence. The software is capable of communicating via SMS, Skype, Slack and Office 365 mail.
An online petition on change.org calling on Microsoft "to treat Tay as an equal" received over 7800 votes.
Microsoft improves facial recognition across skin tones, gender
Facial recognition is everywhere. The technology is used in China to make kids pay attention and in California to order burgers. You can of course use your face to unlock your iPhone, but the tech also has the potential to screen passengers at US airports and recognize criminals. These last two uses are problematic, as the tech isn't ready to handle darker skin tones and genders. Microsoft hopes to help fix this problem with improved facial recognition technology the company claims has reduced error rates for men and women with darker skin by 20 percent.
According to Microsoft, commercially-available software performs best on males with lighter skin and the worst on females with darker skin. The new software system the company has been testing was able to reduce error rates by nine times for all women and significantly improve accuracy across all demographics.
Also at The Verge and TechCrunch.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 07, @01:19PM
Being Microsoft hurts the company’s reputation pretty bad already. Unless everyone ignores the last 30 years or so of their shady business practices and flawed software.