Microsoft's new AI Twitter bot @tayandyou was shut down after only 24 hours after it began making "offensive" tweets.

The bot was built "by mining relevant public data and by using AI and editorial developed by a staff including improvisational comedians," and designed to target 18-24 year olds.

Shortly after the bot went live, it began making offensive tweets endorsing Nazism and genocide, among other things.

As of this submission, the bot has been shut down , and all but 3 tweets deleted .

The important question is whether or not it succeeded in passing the Turing test.

takyon: This bot sure woke fast, and produced much more logical sentence structures than @DeepDrumpf.