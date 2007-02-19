from the two-birds-with-one-stone dept.
Reuters reports of an experimental drone system tested recently in Germany. Unfortunately there's not a direct link, only this story on the ITNews site:
https://www.itnews.com.au/news/germanys-dfs-rheinmetall-demonstrate-system-to-prevent-drone-disruptions-518969
Basically, a good drone takes down the bad one, as in this excerpt:
"In December, authorities regained control over the Gatwick airfield only after the British army deployed military technology to guard the area. But shooting down drones, or immobilising them with electromagnetic pulses or even jamming them, is impractical at civilian airports given the possibility of inadvertently causing harm to people or aircraft.
Instead, DFS and Rheinmetall, Germany's largest arms maker, have tested a solution that could be highly automated, connecting existing air traffic data with advanced radar systems, acoustic and infrared sensors and optical equipment to first detect possible intruders, and then neutralise them with other drones.
In Wednesday's demonstration, which was hosted by the German military's Technical and Airworthiness Centre for Aircraft (WTD61) about 50 km (35 miles) north of Munich, a "good" drone threw a net over a potentially threatening one, taking it to the ground."
Nets definitely seem the right approach to me. What do you think?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday February 07, @03:03PM
They certainly won't make it in Hollywood with nets. There have got to be explosions. And not just explosions, but explosions at least an order of magnitude larger than necessary to destroy the target. There must be collateral damage, even it it's only the neighbor's dog.
#walkaway