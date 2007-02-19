Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SpaceX, Boeing (and NASA) Push Back 1st Test Launches of Private Spaceships

posted by martyb on Thursday February 07, @09:09PM   Printer-friendly
/dev/random

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984

SpaceX's new astronaut taxi won't make its inaugural trip to the International Space Station (ISS) this month after all.

SpaceX and Boeing are developing commercial space capsules — called Crew Dragon and CST-100 Starliner, respectively — to carry NASA astronauts to and from the orbiting lab.

SpaceX had been targeting Feb. 23 for Crew Dragon's shakeout cruise to the ISS, an uncrewed flight called Demo-1. Starliner was scheduled to perform a similar mission in March. But launch dates for both flights have just been pushed to the right, NASA announced today (Feb. 6). [Crew Dragon and Starliner: A Look at the Upcoming Astronaut Taxis]

"The agency now is targeting March 2 for launch of SpaceX's Crew Dragon on its uncrewed Demo-1 test flight. Boeing's uncrewed Orbital Flight Test is targeted for launch no earlier than April," NASA officials wrote in the status update.

Source: https://www.space.com/43250-spacex-boeing-commercial-crew-test-launches-delayed.html

Original Submission


«  Senate Passes Bill that Warns Against Syria Withdrawal, Includes Israel Anti-Boycott Provision
SpaceX, Boeing (and NASA) Push Back 1st Test Launches of Private Spaceships | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)