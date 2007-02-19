from the where-there's-a-will-there's-a...waze dept.
NYPD asks Google to scrap Waze's DUI checkpoints
The NYPD has sent Google a cease-and-desist letter, asking it to axe a Waze feature that allows users to mark cops' locations on the navigation app. Based on the letter first seen by Streetsblog NYC and CBS New York, authorities believe the feature is making it harder to enforce the law and keep the roads safe. The NYPD sent the cease-and-desist just a couple of weeks after Waze debuted speed camera notifications, but the cops' letter mostly focused on the fact that the ability allows users to give each other a heads-up about sobriety checkpoints.
[...] [Based] on the statement it provided to NYT, [Google] doesn't have any intention to give in to the NYPD's demand. It told the publication that safety is a top priority for the company and that "informing drivers about upcoming speed traps allows them to be more careful and make safer decisions when they're on the road."
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday February 08, @03:51AM (2 children)
This is related to the concept that cops can't be video recorded in public.
When do cops learn that they are PUBLIC SERVANTS? They answer to us. We have the right to know what they are up to. If they wanted to be secretive, maybe they should have joint the SECRET service, instead of a civil police service.
Assholes. They may even win this, although as time passes, they are being forced to be more and more transparent. We aren't there, yet, of course.
One more note. Checkpoints are unconstitutional, in and of themselves. The only time they are fully justified, is during a manhunt. Kidnap, bank robbery, terror attack, things like that where they are looking for specific individuals. Stop a vehicle, look at each occupant, maybe ask for ID, then the vehicle goes on. DUI checkpoints are wrong, as well as unconstitutional.
#walkaway
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday February 08, @04:19AM
It's hardly related. NYPD are just reaching here because they are butthurt.
You can find First Amendment audits of DUI checkpoints on YouTube, though. Some pass, some fail.
(Score: 1) by ShadowSystems on Friday February 08, @04:23AM
Google can rightly claim that such an order would violate their customers' 1st Amendment Rights. You can not prohibit the public from publicly & peaceably discussing public affairs, and a DUI checkpoint would fall squarely in this catagory. The cops may not LIKE that the public is discussing the checkpoints in such a way that warns other drivers of the locations of same, but trying to prohibit the public from doing so would instantly get the police sued for Constitutional Rights violations.
An anecdotal example of this was seen in my home town about a decade ago. A man had gotten busted by a DUI checkpoint & thought it had been unfair. He circled back around to a point about two blocks before the checkpoint, stopped beside the road, & held up a sign that read "DUI checkpoint ahead! AVOID!"
The cops tried to arrest him for interfering with the checkpoint, obstruction of justice, & every other bullshit charge they could think of to lob at him. All it took was his one call, made to a lawyer, & the case got dropped faster than you can say "Freedom of Speach". They couldn't stop a public citizen from peaceful protest, & holding up a sign angry about said checkpoint was dead-on "peaceful protest". His lawyer reminded the cops that the STATE didn't have enough money to pay his client's winnings should it go to court much less our CITY, so the city had to drop all charges.
The debate on if a corporation can have Rights is another matter, but their *customers* certainly do, & one of those Rights is the right to post their Free Speach about the actions of public employees engaged in their public duties in a public space.
TL;DR: the cops don't like it, tough shit. The Constitution is on Google's side.
(Score: 2) by http on Friday February 08, @03:55AM (1 child)
I've never figured out how Americans stand for DUI checkpoints. Their entire premise is that driving (along a particular roadway) constitutes probable cause. As I understand it, lacking probable cause is a big thing in american jurisprudence.
(Score: 2) by LVDOVICVS on Friday February 08, @03:56AM
These aren't legal everywhere. In Michigan, where I live, they're considered unconstitutional if I'm not mistaken.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 08, @04:20AM
Dear pigs,
Fuck you.
Sincerely,
The Constitution.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday February 08, @04:26AM (1 child)
-are, Mister Google.”
“It would be a shame for all your employees to be held without charge for seventy two hours as the law allows.”
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday February 08, @04:32AM
Remember that time when the FBI got Apple to unencrypt phones to protect against da terrorists?
Oh wait, it didn't work and the FIB's months-long PR campaign amounted to nothing.
