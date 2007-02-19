19/02/07/2252202 story
LWN (Linux Weekly News) provides a written account of Benno Rice's talk. The former FreeBSD core developer gives some context around systemd and what FreeBSD should learn from it. He compares the affair to a Greek tragedy which contains much suffering followed by catharsis. His attitude toward systemd is generally not negative, but I won't cherry-pick any specific sections; you'll have to actually read the article for once.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday February 08, @05:16AM
Woe is D.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Friday February 08, @05:50AM
The summary above is way off. His is a propaganda piece. He was there at LCA to sing the praises of system's talking points not criticize it. It's not even an init system, as he pretends.
The guy is a systemd booster making the Linux and BSD conference circuit in praise of systemd and how the equivalent should be brought into the BSDs, or at least FreeBSD. He says nothing more or less than what Poettering and his crowd have been bleating for years. However, he does deliver their logic-free talking points [blogspot.com] with a pleasant tone of voice, a soft smile, and without the condescending attitude of Poettering. So those that pay attention to tone rather than content are quite fooled.
There are also videos:
The gist:
He knows darn well what he is saying is false. For him, he also did the FreeBSD CoC, the tragedy appears to be his disappointment that it has not yet been adopted in FreeBSD.
