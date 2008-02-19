from the superfriend dept.
Facebook Says It Needs to Collect All Your Data to Protect Against Terrorism and Child Abuse
[...] From Facebook's statement this morning (emphasis ours):
Facebook has always been about connecting you with people and information you're interested in. We tailor each person's Facebook experience so it's unique to you, and we use a variety of information to do this – including the information you include on your profile, news stories you like or share and what other services share with us about your use of their websites and apps. Using information across our services also helps us protect people's safety and security, including, for example, identifying abusive behavior and disabling accounts tied to terrorism, child exploitation and election interference across both Facebook and Instagram.
By the end of Facebook's statement the company leans heavily into the claim that everybody else is doing it, so why can't they—which may be the most terrifying point.
"Every day, people interact with companies that connect and use data in similar ways. And all of this should be–and is–a legitimate area of focus for regulators and policymakers around the world. Yet the Bundeskartellamt is trying to implement an unconventional standard for a single company," Facebook said.
.. to Protect Against Terrorism and Child Abuse.
Yes, they even need that data from internet users that forgot to sign up for their service(s).
I got a new samsung phone and can't even delete facebook from it. Also can't root it.
The vast majority of Android smartphones sold in the United States in the past few years are locked down tight and unrootable. On top of that, they include Google Assistant, Facebook, and other apps that you can only disable, not delete. And the Google Assistant app on my phone occasionally re-enables and updates itself.
But Android is the "open mobile OS."
Parent AC is anonymous child rapist.
Praise Zuck.
Can facebook also use this data to save us from climate change? And stop toothpaste that makes your lips slough off.
Ha!! Did FB just admit that they should be disbanded and their storage melted into slag?
don't use Facebook. Clever terrorists don't either. And in 2019, it doesn't take a genius to figure out taking kiddies or bombs on FB isn't the best of ideas.
So FB's argument is a complete failure.
Consider TFA's subject line:
Now . . .
s/Facebook/Government/g
Or . . .
s/Facebook/NSA/g
etc.
