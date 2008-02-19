Stories
‘It Will Take Off Like a Wildfire’: The Unique Dangers of the Washington State Measles Outbreak

posted by mrpg on Friday February 08, @05:50PM   Printer-friendly
from the will-this-end? dept.
/dev/random

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

'It will take off like a wildfire': The unique dangers of the Washington state measles outbreak

[...] "You know what keeps me up at night?" said Clark County Public Health Director Alan Melnick. "Measles is exquisitely contagious. If you have an under-vaccinated population, and you introduce a measles case into that population, it will take off like a wildfire."

[...] Anti-vaccination activists, for their part, contend that state officials are twisting facts to stoke public fear.

"It shouldn't be called an outbreak," Seattle-area mother Bernadette Pajer, a co-founder of the state's main anti-vaccine group, Informed Choice Washington, said of the measles cases, arguing that the illness has spread only within a small, self-contained group. "I would refer to it as an in-break, within a community."

[...] Clements eventually changed her mind, deciding to give her kids the shots after a doctor at a vaccine workshop answered her questions for more than two hours, at one point drawing diagrams on a whiteboard to explain cell interaction. He was thoughtful, factual and also "still very warm," she said.

[...] In Washington, state lawmakers supporting tougher vaccine requirements are mounting their second effort in the past three years to make it harder for parents to opt out of vaccinations.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Friday February 08, @06:00PM

    by realDonaldTrump (6614) Subscriber Badge on Friday February 08, @06:00PM (#798434) Homepage Journal

    They say 55 people got sick. Big problem. Used to be hundreds and hundreds of thousands of folks getting sick, every measles season. And in those days it was just a part of growing up. More and more, folks are leading very sheltered lives!!

    By the way, I got my shots. For the Hepatitis A & B. So I can have more fun in bed -- and in many places. Ladies?

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday February 08, @06:02PM (1 child)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday February 08, @06:02PM (#798436) Journal

    If the vaccinations work, and if you've vaccinated all the kids you care about, then the "outbreak" doesn't really concern you.

    If the "outbreak" kills a bunch of kids, they aren't your kids. And, if all of that happens, it will only strengthen your position, and convince other anti-vaxxers to get their kids vaccinated.

    So, just put all the authoritarianism aside, and let nature take it's course.

    And, one more thing, Melnick. Get you some Ambien, or Lunesta. You really don't need to lose sleep over this problem.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 08, @06:16PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 08, @06:16PM (#798448)

      They suspect that the vaccines have waned or never took in a large percentage of people. If there is ever a real outbreak the false immunity they created is going to lead to the biggest outbreak ever. We are in what is called the honeymoon period and it is what happens when large-scale vaccination programs fail to eradicate:

      The second scenario represents the impact of a vaccination programme that reaches high levels of coverage (85% of all new-borns) which are, nevertheless, not high enough to lead to eradication of the agent. However, for the first 15 years after the introduction of vaccination, it appears as if eradication has been achieved, there are no infections. Then, suddenly, a new epidemic appears as if from nowhere. This is an illustration of a phenomenon known as the ‘honeymoon period’. This is the period of very low incidence that immediately follows the introduction of a non-eradicating mass vaccination policy. This happens because susceptible individuals accumulate much more slowly in a vaccinated community. Such patterns were predicted using mathematical models in the 1980s6 and have since been observed in communities in Asia, Africa and South America7. Honeymoon periods are only predicted to occur when the newly introduced vaccination programme has coverage close to the eradication threshold.

      http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/12176860 [nih.gov] [nih.gov]
      https://soylentnews.org/comments.pl?noupdate=1&sid=8267&cid=205163#commentwrap [soylentnews.org]

