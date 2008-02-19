Stories
Scientists Discovered a Flying Pink Squirrel

Scientists discovered a flying pink squirrel

You've heard of flying squirrels. But hot-pink flying squirrels? Someone get Pixar on the line.

A new study in the Journal of Mammology describes how the North American flying squirrel, or Glaucomys, fluoresces pink at night. The researchers can't say for sure why, but communication and camouflage top their list of theories. Squirrel discos do not appear to be a possibility.

The hot-pink find came about by chance.

In the spring of 2017, Jon Martin, a professor in the forestry department at Wisconsin's Northland College, was scanning his backyard with an ultraviolet flashlight to see which lichens, mosses and plants fluoresced. That's when he spotted a flying squirrel, and noticed it glowed hot pink under the ultraviolet light.

