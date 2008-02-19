Stories
One Step Closer to Growing Made-to-order Human Kidneys

posted by mrpg on Friday February 08, @10:30PM
from the humans-need-a-brain dept.
Science

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

The results of the study, led by researchers from the National Institute for Physiological Sciences in Japan, will be published in an upcoming issue of Nature Communications.

For patients with end-stage renal disease, a kidney transplant is the only hope for regaining quality of life. Yet many of these patients will never undergo transplant surgery thanks to a chronic shortage of donor kidneys. With 95,000 patients on the waiting list for a donor kidney in the United States alone, demand far outstrips supply.

But researchers have been working on ways to grow healthy organs outside the human body. One such method, called blastocyst complementation, has already produced promising results. Researchers take blastocysts, the clusters of cells formed several days after egg fertilization, from mutant animals missing specific organs and inject them with stem cells from a normal donor, not necessarily of the same species. The stem cells then differentiate to form the entire missing organ in the resulting animal. The new organ retains the characteristics of the original stem cell donor, and can thus potentially be used in transplantation therapy.

  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday February 08, @10:36PM

    by krishnoid (1156) on Friday February 08, @10:36PM (#798570)

    I bet they could grow them round and with different flavors. Maybe they could grow them straight into the pie crust!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 08, @10:43PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 08, @10:43PM (#798572)

    Pigs can be universal donors to humans with just a few changes.

    1. Destroy DNA that makes surface proteins that upset the human immune system. As a bonus, this will help with tick-induced meat allergies.

    2. Destroy DNA that creates virus particles. Pigs have some of this in their germ line, so every pig is producing virus particles that upset the human immune system.

    That's it. The pigs will be pretty normal with those changes, completely suitable for making bacon. Transplants will be trivial, without any need for anti-rejection drugs.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 08, @10:47PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 08, @10:47PM (#798574)

    the ethanol out of our fuel?

