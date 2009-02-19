19/02/09/0236202 story
from the cloud dept.
Said the CEO of Webroot, Mike Potts:
I have exciting news to share with our Community. Webroot has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Carbonite, a leader in cloud-based data protection for businesses. We expect the deal to close within the first calendar quarter of 2019.
https://community.webroot.com/news-announcements-3/carbonite-to-acquire-webroot-337178
Webroot is best known as a provider of antivirus software popular with businesses that relies heavily on cloud processing. Carbonite is best known for its cloud backup services.
See, also, the announcement from Carbonite, the Webroot blog, as well as the Webroot press release.
