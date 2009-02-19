Stories
Carbonite to Acquire Webroot

posted by martyb on Saturday February 09, @09:22AM   Printer-friendly
from the cloud dept.
Business

nobu_the_bard writes:

Said the CEO of Webroot, Mike Potts:

I have exciting news to share with our Community. Webroot has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Carbonite, a leader in cloud-based data protection for businesses. We expect the deal to close within the first calendar quarter of 2019.

https://community.webroot.com/news-announcements-3/carbonite-to-acquire-webroot-337178

Webroot is best known as a provider of antivirus software popular with businesses that relies heavily on cloud processing. Carbonite is best known for its cloud backup services.

See, also, the announcement from Carbonite, the Webroot blog, as well as the Webroot press release.

