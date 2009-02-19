19/02/09/2011220 story
posted by martyb on Saturday February 09, @11:35PM
from the Mechano-was-better-dept dept.
After losing his arm to a rare generic condition Adrian Aguilar made a replacement limb out of lego. His first attempt at making an artificial arm was at nine years old, making a number of limbs Iron Man style over the years. His goal is to help others make prosthetic limbs cheaply.
(Score: 2) by TrentDavey on Sunday February 10, @12:30AM
Shouldn't your byline read:
"from the Mechanos-were-better-dept dept." ?