Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Man Makes Replacement Limb Out of Legos

posted by martyb on Saturday February 09, @11:35PM   Printer-friendly
from the Mechano-was-better-dept dept.
/dev/random

An Anonymous Coward writes:

After losing his arm to a rare generic condition Adrian Aguilar made a replacement limb out of lego. His first attempt at making an artificial arm was at nine years old, making a number of limbs Iron Man style over the years. His goal is to help others make prosthetic limbs cheaply.

Original Submission


«  How Exercise May Protect Against Alzheimer's
Man Makes Replacement Limb Out of Legos | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)