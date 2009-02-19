from the they-couldn't-dig-it dept.
Google Fiber’s biggest failure: ISP will turn service off in Louisville
Google Fiber will turn off its network in Louisville, Kentucky and exit the city after a series of fiber installation failures left cables exposed in the roads. Google Fiber's customers in Louisville will have to switch ISPs and will get their final two months of Google Fiber service for free to help make up for the disruption.
Google Fiber went live in Louisville late in 2017, just a few months after construction began. The quick turnaround happened because Google Fiber used a shallow trenching strategy that is quicker than traditional underground fiber deployment and doesn't require digging giant holes. Instead of a foot-wide trench, a micro-trench is generally about an inch wide and four inches deep. In Louisville, Google Fiber reportedly was burying cables in "nano-trenches" that were just two inches deep.
But Louisville residents soon found exposed cables, as a WDRB article noted in March 2018. "When you're walking around the neighborhood, [the lines are] popping up out of the road all over the place," resident Larry Coomes said at the time. "People are tripping over it."
In August 2018, Google Fiber announced a plan to fix the problem, WDRB reported at the time. But Google Fiber never quite got it right, and yesterday the Alphabet-owned ISP announced that it will leave the city in a blog post titled "Saying Goodbye to Louisville."Google Fiber is now in Louisville thanks to new fiber deployment strategy
"As we told our customers today, we will be turning off the network on April 15 and their next two months of service are on us," Google Fiber wrote, pledging to "work with our customers and partners to minimize disruption."
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday February 10, @04:29AM (1 child)
Southerners seldom hear the term "frost line". It's something that everyone should know about though. If you put something in the ground, and expect it to stay where you put it, you have to get below the frost line. I live in the south, where it seldom freezes, but I still put my water lines three feet deep. Underground electric lines need to either be at the frost line, or enclosed in some kind of conduit to resist the movement of the ground. Stuff moves, and it can be broken when it moves.
Funny that Google tried something so stupid. Even funnier that they are going to bail, instead of working to fix the problem. Are they going to leave all the hardware behind? Geez, Louise - they could still salvage the situation.
Oh well, they have billions to waste. Someone will benefit from Google's stupidity.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday February 10, @05:17AM
Three feet? Fuck, man, half that is fine anywhere below Kansas. Now if you're planning ahead for pet burial and such, fine, but that's a lot of unnecessary work otherwise.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday February 10, @04:31AM (1 child)
This is why Silicon Valley fucks are so goddamn dangerous. They wield immense levels of power and influence on the rest of the world, and think just because they can code they also can have some common fucking sense. Any day-laborer Mexican pulled from the side of Home Depot would have laughed at the idea.
Did anybody who was microtrenching for Google tell them, "hey, this is really stupid and will never work" or were they just contractors who did it because they were paid to and knew that Google wouldn't come back to do this again?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 10, @04:55AM
(Score: 3, Insightful) by wisnoskij on Sunday February 10, @05:04AM (1 child)
Is there not some form of installation code akin to building codes that would prevent utilities from installing unsafe and unstable services along public roads and walkways?
Did Google not have to show some form of project summery and installation plan to the city council to get permission?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday February 10, @05:19AM
Consider the amount of money they have to shovel around and how much less expensive city officials are than federal ones and you'll have your answer.
