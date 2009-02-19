19/02/09/238214 story
posted by martyb on Sunday February 10, @02:00AM
from the On-the-edge dept.
from the On-the-edge dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984
Microsoft begs you to stop using Internet Explorer
In a blog post, Microsoft senior cybersecurity architect Chris Jackson said continuing to use Internet Explorer is racking up companies a ton of "technical debt." Essentially, by continuing to use IE, organizations are creating additional costs down the line by selecting the easiest, most convenient solution now rather than the approach that is best for the long term. Jackson laid out a scenario in which a company, choosing the easiest possible route since Internet Explorer 6, goes to make a webpage today and ends up using a 1999 implementation of web standards by default.
Microsoft Begs You to Stop Using Internet Explorer | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.