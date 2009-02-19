Stories
Microsoft Begs You to Stop Using Internet Explorer

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984

Microsoft begs you to stop using Internet Explorer

In a blog post, Microsoft senior cybersecurity architect Chris Jackson said continuing to use Internet Explorer is racking up companies a ton of "technical debt." Essentially, by continuing to use IE, organizations are creating additional costs down the line by selecting the easiest, most convenient solution now rather than the approach that is best for the long term. Jackson laid out a scenario in which a company, choosing the easiest possible route since Internet Explorer 6, goes to make a webpage today and ends up using a 1999 implementation of web standards by default.

