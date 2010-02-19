from the chilling-effects dept.
Major Security Breach Found in Hospital and Supermarket Refrigeration Systems
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984
Major Security Breach Found in Hospital and Supermarket Refrigeration Systems:
Israeli hackers and activists Noam Rotem and Ran L from Safety Detective research lab have uncovered a major security breach in temperature control systems manufactured by Resource Data Management, a Scotland-based remote monitoring solutions company.
These control systems are used by hospitals and supermarket chains all over the world, including Marks & Spencer, Ocado, Way-on, and many others.
A basic scan reveals hundreds of installations in the UK, Australia, Israel, Germany, the Netherlands, Malaysia, Iceland, and many other countries around the world. As each installation has dozens of machines under it, we're looking at many thousands of vulnerable machines.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday February 10, @11:49AM
Sour that cream! I dare you!
---lactose intolerants anonymous
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 10, @12:23PM (1 child)
dont open this shit to the internet and you wont have this problem!
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday February 10, @12:45PM
My having lectured the Portland Startup Weekend on Engineering Ethics resulted in their calling 9-1-1 with the result that six of Portland's finest were tasked with guarding a Hackathon for the rest of the weekend.
I Am Absolutely Serious.
"Don't expose that shit to the Internet", indeed.
NSFW: $ nohup wget --recursive http://www.girlshighdef.com/images/ &
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday February 10, @12:42PM
You say that like it's a bad thing.
NSFW: $ nohup wget --recursive http://www.girlshighdef.com/images/ &