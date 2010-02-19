19/02/10/0347251 story
posted by martyb on Sunday February 10, @01:53PM
from the just-greed dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984
Drug companies are sitting on generics—43% of recently approved aren't for sale
Of the more than 1,600 generic drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration since January of 2017, more than 700—or 43 percent—are not for sale in the US, according to a new analysis by Kaiser Health News.
The finding means that many pricy, brand-name drugs are not facing the competition that could help drive down soaring prices. Among the drugs missing in action are generic versions of the expensive blood thinner Brilinta and the HIV medication Truvada. Moreover, of the approved drugs that would offer a brand-name drug its first competition, 36 percent are being held off the market, the analysis found.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Thexalon on Sunday February 10, @02:07PM (1 child)
The basic idea of pay-to-delay is: I make a drug that rakes in $X a quarter right now. I'll pay you $Y to allow me to continue to gouge the customers. You like this deal because it means you get $Y without having to go through all the trouble of making and selling products, while I like this deal because it allows me to continue sell this drug at whatever price I feel like. And of course "whatever price I feel like" is now at least $X+$Y, and the only losers are the government, insurance companies, and the patients who actually need my drug to survive.
That kind of stuff prevents the benefits of markets from ever taking hold.
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Sunday February 10, @02:25PM
So apparently this is based on patent settlements. Still, they sound textbook anti-trust to me.
Why is it the FTC that addresses this instead of the FDA?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 10, @02:28PM
“Then there’s potentially anti-competitive deals, in which brand-name drug makers simply pay generic makers to keep their product off the market for a while—a so-called “pay for delay” tactic.”
Price collusion or something like that?