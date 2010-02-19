Stories
Drug Companies are Sitting on Generics—43% of Recently Approved Aren’t for Sale

posted by martyb on Sunday February 10, @01:53PM   Printer-friendly
from the just-greed dept.
Business News

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984

Of the more than 1,600 generic drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration since January of 2017, more than 700—or 43 percent—are not for sale in the US, according to a new analysis by Kaiser Health News.

The finding means that many pricy, brand-name drugs are not facing the competition that could help drive down soaring prices. Among the drugs missing in action are generic versions of the expensive blood thinner Brilinta and the HIV medication Truvada. Moreover, of the approved drugs that would offer a brand-name drug its first competition, 36 percent are being held off the market, the analysis found.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by Thexalon on Sunday February 10, @02:07PM (1 child)

    by Thexalon (636) on Sunday February 10, @02:07PM (#799105) Homepage

    The basic idea of pay-to-delay is: I make a drug that rakes in $X a quarter right now. I'll pay you $Y to allow me to continue to gouge the customers. You like this deal because it means you get $Y without having to go through all the trouble of making and selling products, while I like this deal because it allows me to continue sell this drug at whatever price I feel like. And of course "whatever price I feel like" is now at least $X+$Y, and the only losers are the government, insurance companies, and the patients who actually need my drug to survive.

    That kind of stuff prevents the benefits of markets from ever taking hold.

    --
    A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.

    • (Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Sunday February 10, @02:25PM

      by RandomFactor (3682) on Sunday February 10, @02:25PM (#799110)

      Pay for Delay
      Pay-for-Delay: When Drug Companies Agree Not to Compete [ftc.gov]

      One of the FTC’s top priorities in recent years has been to oppose a costly legal tactic that more and more branded drug manufacturers have been using to stifle competition from lower-cost generic medicines. These drug makers have been able to sidestep competition by offering patent settlements that pay generic companies not to bring lower-cost alternatives to market. These “pay-for-delay” patent settlements effectively block all other generic drug competition for a growing number of branded drugs. According to an FTC study, these anticompetitive deals cost consumers and taxpayers $3.5 billion in higher drug costs every year. Since 2001, the FTC has filed a number of lawsuits to stop these deals, and it supports legislation to end such “pay-for-delay” settlements.

      So apparently this is based on patent settlements. Still, they sound textbook anti-trust to me.

      Why is it the FTC that addresses this instead of the FDA?

      --
      Santa's lead reindeer is vaporized .001065 seconds sooner

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 10, @02:28PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 10, @02:28PM (#799112)

    “Then there’s potentially anti-competitive deals, in which brand-name drug makers simply pay generic makers to keep their product off the market for a while—a so-called “pay for delay” tactic.”
    Price collusion or something like that?

