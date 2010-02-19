Stories
Armor Plated Tentacle Fish

posted by martyb on Sunday February 10, @11:00PM   Printer-friendly
from the Ph'nglui-mglw'nafh-Cthulhu-R'lyeh-wgah'nagl-fhtagn dept.
Science

RandomFactor writes:

Six new species of catfish covered in bony armor and sporting faces full of tentacles have been discovered in Amazon museums.

Pics of two of the new species, Ancistrus kellerae and Ancistrus patronus, are shown in the article. Additional documentation in the journal (paywall) Zootaxa

The fish were identified from specimens collected in the Guiana Shield region, an area encompassing parts of Venezuela, Colombia and Guyana.

Insightfully, on the purpose of the tentacles, Dr Lesley de Souza from the Chicago Field Museum, who discovered the Lovecraftian delights, speculated

If males have impressive tentacles, females will see them as high quality partners.

No word from Wizards of the Coast on whether they will be added into the next edition Monster Manual.

Original Submission


