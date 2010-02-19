If you look at the moon tonight about six degrees below and to the right of the moon you will see the red planet shining.

Mars is actually a great planet to see in the night sky all month, according to NASA. "Look west in the first couple of hours after sunset all month long to spot reddish Mars," agency officials said.

An image showing the Feb 10th view

This isn't the only close encounter Mars will appear to share with another celestrial [sic] object. On Valentine's Day (Feb. 14), Mars can be found near the position of the asteroid Bennu, where NASA's OSIRIS-REx sample-return probe is currently in orbit. Bennu is too small to see without a telescope, but at least you'll know where it is, NASA said.

At least you don't have to stay up until two in the morning for this :-)