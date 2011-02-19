from the designer-egomania-vs-user-ergonomics dept.
In a not so recent (2015) study Flat Design vs Traditional Design: Comparative Experimental Study scientists measure the performance of current and past interfaces styles. They reference multiple past articles and studies (some freely avaliable like Ref 3 or Ref 11) so they are not walking new ground, just measuring some more.
Some interesting background:
The density of screen information [in flat design] is often extraordinarily low [10].
...
The main criticism was that flat design ignores the three-dimensional nature of the human brain, which is extremely sensitive to visual cues linking interfaces to the real world. The removal of affordances from interactive interface objects means that users regularly perceive interactive elements as non-interactive, and non-interactive elements as interactive.
Despite these limitations flat design is becoming more and more common, and criticism of experts in HCI and usability is generally ignored by the software industry and graphic designers.
They used different tests: finding a word in text, finding an icon among others and finding clickable objects in a webpage. The process included eye tracking and recording of mouse motions. Subjects were students below 30 years old and already using similar interfaces, so effects in older or disabled persons were not studied. Font tests showed similar times, but worse cognitive load (derived from eye motions) for flat style. Icon tests showed worse times and mental load for flat style, a more complex task pushing the brain out of semiautomatic mode. Webpage tests were also against flat style, with high miss and false alarms indicators.
The conclusions were clear:
Our experimental study supports the opinion expressed by many HCI and usability experts that flat design is a harmful tendency in area of user interfaces, and should be replaced by interfaces based on the design principles developed over decades of research and practice of HCI and usability engineering.
Now we have more proofs that "flat design is inferior to traditional design", we aren't just whiny users opposed to change that don't understand what is going on. Based in personal experiences, and those of older persons around me, my conclusion is that any "UI/UX expert" that keeps parroting the modern interfaces is just a fad-following graphic designer at best (I expect more from those too... but they keep on disappointing me), and in any case should not be allowed into the HCI field. There were other studies, and this one is around 4 years old, so maybe it's time to get back into saner styles. Not that I hope things will improve quickly, after realizing that -- since this study -- things have slid more and more into simpleton mode.
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Monday February 11, @03:19AM (1 child)
I can't agree more with the premise behind TFA. Some of the interface elements within iOS now are so pared back, they may as well be hidden.
I was using the 'Share' popup screen in iOS' "News" app for a couple of months before realising that the options presented on the screen are actually part of an (invisible) horizontal set of options which can be scrolled if you scroll further to the right. There is no indication on the screen (well, apart from about 5-10% of an almost invisible white button on a light grey background) that there is anything else to choose from.
I blame this on Apple appointing Jony Ive to their software division. The guy makes beautiful looking hardware, but really has no place in the software world, where minimalism is actually making our lives harder.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday February 11, @03:35AM
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday February 11, @03:24AM
You say that like it's a bad thing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 11, @03:31AM
I hope the moron who invented the flat BS dies in hellfire. I have an Asus tablet running Android 4.2, they never updated it past that, it was a Nexus 7 clone with SD card slot. Everything on it is clear and readable, menus are easily distinguishable. Total Commander are icons can't be confused. On new Android versions it's all gone to flat shit and I hate this childish chic fashionable moron designs with a passion. Thise designer fuckers should go to kindergarten and the kids would boo them there.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 11, @03:36AM (1 child)
example? I'm too lazy
(Score: 2) by Ken_g6 on Monday February 11, @04:18AM
Apparently, iOS [wikipedia.org] is a flat design. [wikipedia.org] The opposite seems to be skeuomorphic design. [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 11, @03:40AM
Making text hard to read makes the text harder to read.
Disguising elements by not distinguishing them makes it hard to discern selectable and editable things from static elements.
Hiding features and controls makes it hard to discover them.
Grass is green.
Water is wet.
Today's UI designers need to quit pulling stuff out of their asses and start paying attention to the work that led to the HIG behind early Mac and Windows UIs. Even CDE/Motif kicks ass over the flat UIs we're forced to work with today.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Monday February 11, @03:47AM
on one hand, simple can mean clean.
On the other, eventually, simple removes everything useful, so users end up either pressing/clicking/poking everywhere to try and make something work, OR they find work-arounds of varying levels of technology (most recent example: Screen shots of a status page to use as file note, uploaded into the same system that runs the approvals workflow)
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday February 11, @03:58AM
All along I thought this was something being taught in design schools as (ostensibly misguidedly) newer and better from an interface design perspective, which is why everyone was using it. It didn't seem right, but I thought there was at least *some* research/testing behind it. I guess this also explains why I have to scroll down past two pages of mostly whitespace to see balances on all of three investment accounts.