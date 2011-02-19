from the wings-and-prayers dept.
A380 Cancellations by Qantas Raise new Questions About the Superjumbo's Future:
Australia's Qantas (QABSY) said Thursday that it had scrapped longstanding plans to buy eight more of the double-decker planes
The A380 has been a major disappointmentfor Airbus ( EADSF) , racking up less than a quarter of the sales the European company forecast when it first introduced the giant jetliner more than a decade ago. The underwhelming demand has fueled questions about how long the manufacturer can justify continuing production of the iconic aircraft.
[...] Other airlines including Virgin Atlantic have ditched plans to buy the aircraft in the past year. Airbus now has only 79 firm orders for it, according to FlightGlobal data.
The program's future could hinge on Dubai-based Emirates, the largest A380 operator with more than 100 of the aircraft in service. The Gulf carrier last year ordered a further 20 of the superjumbo jets, with the option to buy an additional 16 on top of that.
But Airbus said last month that it was renegotiating the deal with Emirates following reports that the airline was looking to switch its orders to the smaller and newer A350.
According to Wikipedia, an A380 has seating for 575-853 depending on variant and configuration.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 11, @06:20AM (5 children)
First, it's an Airbus. That should say enough. Second, it's just useless, purely a political ploy that failed miserably. Break 'em up, and use 'em to make an artificial reef or something.The 747 is the one true jumbo and will forever remain so. The machine only gets better and better. As always, when you want quality, you buy American, even now.
(Score: 4, Informative) by c0lo on Monday February 11, @06:48AM (3 children)
The 747 has been involved in 146 aviation accidents and incidents, including 61 accidents and hull losses which resulted in 3722 fatalities. [wikipedia.org]
- that's an average of 3 incidents/year since the launch in 1970.
The A380 has been involved in two aviation occurrences and no hull loss accidents with no fatalities as of January 2019. [wikipedia.org] - that's 0.18 incidents/year since the launch in 2007.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 11, @07:10AM
Fleet size is not at all comparable. There are way more 747 flying. It also isn't right to compare old times, with different navigation gear and safety protocols. The 747 even got bombed out of the sky (Libya) and shot out of the sky (USSR).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 11, @07:10AM
How many 747s have been wrecked since 2007? Consider that the 380 flies maybe 1/100th of the daily miles a 747 does, and also consider the type of work they do.
Let's see how the scarebus does in 50 years. In fact, how much you want to bet there won't be a single A-380 in airworthy condition in 40 years more time? They just aren't worth it. They make for lousy cargo aircraft. It was a bad business decision from the beginning. They built it to show off, purely for bling, gold colored plastic for low class people with lots of money. Throw it into the Pacific with all the other plastic.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday February 11, @07:12AM
It's the most comfortable plane I've ever cattle-classed on intercontinental flights.
But airlines want it to have a bigger cargo hold, and lose two engines.
They just need to get certified to fly on two engines right after takeoff, and find a way to reduce the drag from the other two. I don't think that they could pull a 330 (mount 2 engines only on the same wing as the 340)
There was a good AJ article recently about Vietnamese major airports being way over capacity, and airlines being desperate for slots. That's where the A380 was supposed to shine. There's still hope as airports and pilot numbers have not followed the Asian growth
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 11, @07:07AM
Airports require major rework to handle the A380, and few have done that. The wingtips stick out too far, intruding into taxiways and clipping light poles. Even the engines are out too far, sucking up off-pavement debris, but that is less of a problem. The "super" designation delays following aircraft due to turbulence, making airports want to charge more.
There is an efficient design that would solve the wing issue. From the front, it looks like a biplane with the wingtips connected. From above, it looks sort of like a rhombus. A highly swept wing is connected low and forward, a reverse-swept wing is connected high and rearward, and they meet at the wingtips. Part of the tail is not needed.