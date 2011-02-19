"Microsoft is taking a step toward true 'cross-platform play' by opening the doors for Xbox Live users to chat with their friends on PC, Android, iOS, and the Nintendo Switch.

At GDC in March, the company is slated to discuss a new software developer's kit that'll enable the different platforms to connect on Xbox Live."

[...] "Now Xbox Live is about to get MUCH bigger," read a notice on the GDC. "Xbox Live is expanding from 400M gaming devices and a reach to over 68M active players to over 2B devices with the release of our new cross-platform XDK (Xbox Development Kit.)"

So far, Microsoft hasn't officially commented on the announcement, which was originally spotted by a Twitter user before it was taken down. But if true, the upcoming developer's kit may one day enable true cross-platform play across different gaming hardware.