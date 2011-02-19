from the lyft-says-uber-says dept.
Lyft says it has more wheelchair accessible vehicles available in NYC
Lyft, which has faced at least one lawsuit pertaining to its alleged discrimination against people with physical abilities, announced today it has expanded its wheelchair-accessible vehicle (WAV) service in New York City. Details on the blog are very scarce (we’ve reached out to Lyft for more info) but Lyft now has more than 20 partners in New York City to help increase WAV access.
“With more accessible rides on the road, we'll be better able to help New Yorkers with physical disabilities get around the city,” Lyft wrote in a blog post.
But it’s not clear how many wheelchair-accessible vehicles are available now than before. Previously, Lyft had just a five percent success rate for finding wheelchair-accessible vehicles for riders, while Uber had a 55 percent success rate, according to a 2018 report from the New York Lawyers for the Public Interest. For both of these companies, they were able to find for non-accessible rides 100 percent of the time.
The lack of WAVs on Lyft and Uber have resulted in lawsuits for both companies. Last March, Disability Rights Advocates filed a class-action lawsuit against Lyft, alleging the company discriminates against people who use wheelchairs by not making wheelchair-accessible cars available in the San Francisco Bay Area.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday February 11, @10:05AM
You say that like it's a bad thing.
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Monday February 11, @11:42AM (1 child)
Isn't the whole point to lyft and uber that they don't maintain their own fleet?
Is there any surcharge for these high cost specialty vehicles to incent people to obtain and make them available?
Are taxi companies proper out of business?
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Monday February 11, @05:26PM
Your argument sounds to me like an argument that the Uber and Lyft business model was illegal from that start, and that it just took people awhile to notice.
As to your question, many taxi companies that were previously operating well, but with a low margin have gone out of business. Others have merged and reduced driver count.
So what it sounds like is an illegal business is driving existing businesses that obey the law out of business preparatory to establishing a monopoly. Proving this true would be difficult, but proving them an illegal business for other reasons may be significantly easier.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 11, @01:53PM
The ADA says the business has to make a reasonable accommodataion if needed.
For a company with many vehicles, making some ADA seems reasonable.
For a single person on a shoestring, using their car part time to sell rides, it seems not.
These business are a bit of both, so the question of reasonable accommodation is an interesting one.
If the business model takes over the taxi fleet, then the problem needs to get solved.
Perhaps the thing to do is for Lyft to provide incentives (subsidies) for some drivers to be ADA friendly.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 11, @03:24PM (1 child)
I wonder if Uber and Lyfrt allow vehicles with car seats? Or if you bring your own car seat? Maybe not because it's a liability?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 11, @05:54PM
I do Uber on the side and people occasionally bring a child seat or booster seat for their kid. I'm not sure how it affects liability for either myself or Uber but I'd like to know.