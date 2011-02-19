from the it's-not-you-its...actually-yes,-it's-you dept.
Gizmodo's Kashmir Hill is taking advantage of her position as a reporter to do something the rest of us only dream of. (If you get paid to write about it, why not?)
She is trying to break up with big tech.
For one week each, she attempted to completely eliminate Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Apple from her life
Fail. Except for Apple
After that she attempted to eliminate all of them simultaneously for one week.
This was an attempt to completely block the companies in their entireties. For example all AWS hosted websites when trying not to interact with Amazon. Without further ado, her are the results:
AMAZON
"And it was as though a vast tract of the web blinked out"
"meant she couldn't use Lyft or Uber, which rely on Google Maps."
MICROSOFT
"coffee shop[s] put her at risk of coming into contact with Microsoft, if the shop used Windows to operate its payment system."
"left her feeling strangely isolated, pining for connection even at the cost of pervasive data surveillance."
APPLE
"when she gave up her iPhone and stepped out of Apple's "walled garden," she had no trouble staying away from the company"
ALL FIVE AT ONCE
even the one success of Apple presented challenges when the week of attempting to block all five came around.
"'Google and Apple have a duopoly on the smartphone market,' she said. 'So when I went out trying to find a smartphone that was not made or touched by either tech giant, it wasn't possible.'"
She had to use a 'dumb phone', a Nokia 3310, which left her...unsatisfied.
"I would grab my iPhone and just start scrolling," she admitted. "It's how I started the day, every day."
There was nothing worth scrolling through on the Nokia 3310, so she didn't bother.
While I suspect some things like Apple's Quicktime, iTunes, or 'Bonjour' didn't make her radar, and does she work on a Linux box? She still admits to 'slip ups' where contact happened despite her best efforts, for example.
[having a parcel] show up at her door in an instantly recognizable package. The seller had used Amazon to fulfill the order.
In short
"It's not possible to navigate the modern world without coming into contact with these companies," she said. "It made me certainly sympathetic to some of the critics who are saying these companies are too dominant in their spaces."
So what companies do people avoid?
I manage to mostly avoid Apple and Facebook myself. But Amazon, Google, and Microsoft are lost causes for me.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 11, @06:38PM (7 children)
It's posted twice.
(Score: 4, Funny) by VLM on Monday February 11, @06:47PM
She had a macro in MS Word to dedupe, but with no microsoft and no nearby perl hacker to help her, she was doomed.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday February 11, @07:07PM
You can't escape Goorgle.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Funny) by DeathMonkey on Monday February 11, @07:51PM (1 child)
Did it go better this time?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Monday February 11, @08:25PM
Maybe she finally learnt about Tizen, Linux, Blackberry OS, OpenStreetMap, going to the corner store, and surviving without scrolling on the phone first thing every morning.
It's 2019, and people seem to act as stuff that didn't exist 15 years ago is now unavoidable. (Store's POS software is indeed really hard to avoid, but cheating for a week shouldn't have been)
How quickly we're gonna go extinct.
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Tuesday February 12, @11:16AM (2 children)
Meh, blame me. I scanned subs as usual before writing it up and submitting, but missed it.
Santa's lead reindeer is vaporized .001065 seconds sooner
(Score: 2) by Common Joe on Tuesday February 12, @08:04PM (1 child)
I accidentally doubled one of my words in the other article (I submitted the other article. I listed Amazon twice instead of listing Apple.) Looks like it was destined to be duplicates all the way down!
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Tuesday February 12, @09:15PM
So you submitted it with an Amazon, and an Amazon prime?
Santa's lead reindeer is vaporized .001065 seconds sooner
(Score: 3, Informative) by hemocyanin on Monday February 11, @06:41PM
Deja Vu
(Score: 4, Funny) by cmn32480 on Monday February 11, @06:59PM (2 children)
Nearly the first thing I put in the queue in months and I hosed it all up.
I'll go back into hiding.
"It's a dog eat dog world, and I'm wearing Milkbone underwear" - Norm Peterson
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday February 11, @07:21PM
Hosed? Hoser? Hmmmm . . .
#walkaway
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Monday February 11, @08:06PM
'bah humbug! No Soup for you!
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by BK on Monday February 11, @07:11PM (1 child)
Third time's the charm?
...but you HAVE heard of me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, @09:15AM
I didn't know you had that many first cousins.
God luck!
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Monday February 11, @08:26PM (4 children)
Google is the only one of those I deliberately use - for the maps and Streetview. I don't find life difficult as a result. Of course I might unconsciously use a website running on a Microsoft server, and maybe Facebook collects data on me from some sites, but at least I make sure that my own websites don't involve them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 11, @09:53PM (3 children)
What about duckduckgo?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Joe Desertrat on Monday February 11, @11:14PM (2 children)
It's hosted on Amazon servers.
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Monday February 11, @11:50PM
Yes I use Duckduckgo; didn't know Amazon hosted it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, @09:12AM
Fine. Screw you guys. I will just type the website address in BY HAND
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 11, @09:07PM
Apparently we've grown enough to start inheriting the problems of "The Green Site," including duplicate article submissions. I'm not sure if that's good or bad.
However, I think I can live with it; it's definitely better than having no submissions. However, if you a SolyentNews Beta...
(Even as an April Fool's Day joke.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 11, @10:11PM (4 children)
But why totally dump ultra-portative computing? It;s a part which allows productivity too. I do not own smartphone for security reasons and I just have an old Samsung which lasts a month on one charge, but I use a small UMPC which works as well as smartphone, but has Linux. I found G maps hard to abandon, but OSM is also reliable in cities. What's more interesting it is possible to off-line a complete OSM region and use it later.
The problems I got with finally dumping most of "proprietary" (but my criterion was more "personal data harvesting") was with open source software. Many of these programs look like they stopped in the happy times of CP/M software, when software package came with 3 books of documentation: For administrator, user and for customization. The problem is: Open source software is rarely documented.
Also, it's hard to dump the "social media" - the network effect comes in here, and the networks which focus on user's privacy, usually free software-oriented, are quite deserted.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 11, @10:45PM (1 child)
Deserted? or Private?
Maybe you don't see anyone on them because most people on them don't want to be seen?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 11, @11:05PM
How could you possibly tell?
Stackoverflow communities are my social media now.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Hyper on Monday February 11, @11:12PM (1 child)
I was driving around another city using OSM maps. It worked really well. I have have Google Maps (usually disabled) on my phone, but the OSM was better. Gmaps for accuracy. OSM for features, in particular l offline mode. Due to navigation disagreements I was at the point of it being worth shelling out a few hundred for a car GPS navi. Turns out that a cheap phone with a spare sim mounted on the dash is far better.
Yes, it is possible to avoid the big guys. How do you avoid captcha and sites that load content from them? Just avoid them altogether?
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 11, @11:38PM
http://erinlyyc.com/2017/05/17/how-to-save-google-maps-directions-for-offline-use-when-travelling/ [erinlyyc.com]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Subsentient on Tuesday February 12, @07:20AM
I block Facebook at the DNS level on my networks, I don't use much of Google's stuff, though I do use YouTube and occasionally maps. I run LineageOS, so at least it's not an official Google build.
I don't touch Apple. I've gained a greatly reinvigorated hatred for Apple as of late with the Mac Mini not being able to run Linux.
Microsoft is still dead to me, but I'd rather deal with them than Apple nowadays. That said, their UEFI secure boot sins will never, ever, be forgiven.
"Sometimes the only thing more dangerous than a question is an answer." -Ferengi Rule of Acquisition #208
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Tuesday February 12, @05:15PM (1 child)
Facebook and Apple, equally easy since I use neither.
Microsoft, since I used to cling to it for Visual Studio but don't do development any more. I could muddle through some other IDE if I really had to.
Amazon. I've only ordered online a few times. I love the selection, but I could have found a slightly less optimal product by hitting the streets.
Google. Yes, there are alternative search engines but you'd have the same problem. For pure privacy, a big fat index that you download could solve some problems. I suspect Google floats higher in some people's lists because of Android and Gmail. If I had to cut out free email services I'd go back to running my own little server with a static. If I had to cut out email entirely... hello 1980s? More old analog phone calls and letters, LOL. Not gonna happen.
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Wednesday February 13, @04:05AM
I run my own email server. Getting away from GMail was such a great feeling. I recommend it. Rent a linode for $5 and fire one up. :^)
"Sometimes the only thing more dangerous than a question is an answer." -Ferengi Rule of Acquisition #208