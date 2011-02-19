from the Mars-or-Bust!-Whooops! dept.
A grand mission to Mars that was always light on details has come to a decidedly terrestrial end. Mars One, a controversial space exploration project that made it as far as the "highly produced videos" stage of space colonization, has quietly filed for bankruptcy, according to a liquidation listing spotted by a Redditor on r/space.
As the post explains, the private company that spearheaded the Mars One spectacle is actually made up of two parts, a not-for-profit called the Mars One Foundation and a for-profit company known as Mars One Ventures. In 2016, Swiss financial services company InFin Innovative Finance AG picked up Mars One Ventures in a takeover bid.
When contacted about the bankruptcy, Mars One co-founder and CEO Bas Lansdorp told Engadget that the Mars One Foundation continues to operate but is stalled unless it receives an infusion of funds as Lansdorp works "to find a solution."
Mars One was ill-fated from its inception, more grounded in CGI videos and marketing hype for a Mars mission reality TV show than any kind of scientific reality. And they couldn't even get the show off the ground.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Tuesday February 12, @01:52AM (11 children)
I'm shocked that a whole venture of going to Mars as a one-way trip failed. Especially seeing that we already have space ships, space elevators, and a booming economy on the Moon continually proving the advanced and reliable technologies to keep us alive off Earth.
It's not like the whole thing is premature or anything....
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday February 12, @02:26AM
There's no better time than now to part the fools of their money.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 12, @02:30AM (8 children)
Mars One was a low effort marketing campaign from the beginning, and its failure was widely predicted.
BFR/Starship could actually make Mars colonization possible. If anyone wants to use that for a one-way trip, they could probably get started for a couple billion (half a billion for an in-orbit refueled BFR, the rest for supplies and equipment for 20 or so people on-board). Preferably, cargo or robotic construction missions would be sent in advance, but that's more money.
A lunar economy or demonstration of a lunar base doesn't need to be a prerequisite, but it sure would be a lot easier to get started there, and you would have a better chance of being able to chicken out.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday February 12, @02:52AM (7 children)
I was under the impression they were going to pay for the whole thing with some kind of reality TV type thing.
I then assumed that (based on the bits of reality TV I see) if they managed to get a crew to Mars, on the second day there some fool would leave the back door open and kill everyone involved.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, @03:03AM
Well looks like you assumed wrong then.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, @03:15AM (1 child)
(Score: 4, Interesting) by takyon on Tuesday February 12, @03:41AM
Mars One's original plan called for a Falcon Heavy to send 4 people. Crew Dragon 2 has about 10 m3 of volume. Starship has about 1,000 m3 of volume. The latter option should be much less depressing, even if they increased the crew size.
Furthermore, SpaceX plans to refuel Starship in orbit, which should allow it to get to Mars months faster.
We'll get a first glimpse of what it would be like to live in Starship if SpaceX follows through on the plan to send artists + a billionaire or two around the Moon. Maybe some of them will be depressed before they board the ship, and one of the visionaries could create history's most infamous work of art: the first murder in space (live streamed).
(Score: 4, Interesting) by takyon on Tuesday February 12, @03:20AM (3 children)
As amusing as Survivor or Big Brother on Mars would be, I don't think that was the vibe they were going for. The actual video content would be more along the lines of NASA TV, but a little sexed up in the editor's room.
The comparison Mars One really liked was the Olympics. Olympics cost billions of dollars but "make" billions through advertising and brand sponsorships, etc. If it costs $5-10 billion to send a bunch of people to Mars, that's hardly outside the realm of what can be paid for, and there would be months of content coming from multiple cameras that could be monetized (starting with the journey through space).
It's probable that people would get bored of the mission fast, but key moments could be watched by hundreds of millions of people. The spaceship or base could have some corporate logos on it. Then you would have years of additional exposure as long as the colony didn't die out.
So the plan was perhaps plausible, but would greatly benefit from something like a working BFR (their original plan called for 4 colonists to be sent using Falcon Heavy + Dragon capsule, which is no longer planned to be human rated and would suck compared to a BFR). They also never collected enough money to do any sort of launch, so it is a moot point.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by physicsmajor on Tuesday February 12, @05:07AM (1 child)
The key issue with their entire plan was the reality TV. Have you ever seen clips of actual astronauts in space, doing actual things? It's fascinating yet very boring. It's methodical, same stuff happens nearly every day, they get along, there's no gossip. This doesn't make riveting TV; furthermore any serious legitimate astronaut is chosen to not create bullshit conflict and get along.
Mars One was either going to fail because their content (save a few scattered milestones) would be incredibly stale, because they picked the right people - or fail because they pick your average cast of Survivor instead and they've managed to fail and die from internal conflict practically before leaving Earth orbit. Definitely before getting to Mars.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Tuesday February 12, @07:13AM
I mentioned NASA TV for a reason.
If they did hire a reality TV production team, they could edit the footage to create fake conflicts, or even coach the participants, although the 4-24 minute delay would make it harder to have a chat. The hazards would also be played up to build tension.
Stirring up real drama is a bad idea since it would hurt morale and could endanger colonists (more). And the colonists would to some extent be responsible for keeping themselves alive by building structures, operating equipment, and growing new food, which is a bit more than you have to do in the Big Brother house.
There is plenty of advertising potential, but it's hard to measure it and the costs would have to be split several ways.
Maybe NASA could hire amateur Martians to do experiments and foot part of the bill. But they might as well send real astronauts. NASA could even play the advertising game [nytimes.com].
One of their original cost estimates was $6 billion. Slash that to $3 billion, and maybe Coke would pay for the whole thing...
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday February 12, @06:33AM
That sounds more likely than my idea.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Tuesday February 12, @07:35AM
So am I. I'm pretty sure most of the planet has entire shopping lists of people they'd love to send on a one-way trip to Mars, I'm surprised they didn't get more funding.