Back in December 2017, Microsoft and Qualcomm announced a partnership to pair Windows 10 and Snapdragon Arm processors for ultra-thin LTE-connected netbooks with a 20+ hour battery life. This Windows-on-Arm initiative has faced several stumbling blocks, with the the first-generation HP Envy x2 and Asus NovaGo criticized for poor performance and app compatibility in Windows 10, due in large part to an inline x86 emulator for apps written for Windows on Intel or AMD processors.
Now, a group of programmers and device hackers are working to bring proper support for Ubuntu to Arm-powered Windows laptops, starting with first-generation Snapdragon 835 systems, like the HP Envy x2 and Asus NovaGo. The aarch64-laptops project on GitHub provides prebuilt images for the aforementioned notebook PCs, as well as the Lenovo Miix 630.
https://www.techrepublic.com/article/open-source-project-aims-to-make-ubuntu-usable-on-arm-powered-windows-laptops/
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, @07:50AM (12 children)
Shouldn't they focus on making Ubuntu usable on x86-64 desktop and notebook computers first?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by janrinok on Tuesday February 12, @08:43AM (9 children)
Well, in what way do you think it isn't usable? Thousands of people have chosen Ubuntu and it seems to meet their needs. Perhaps you have a specific complaint that doesn't affect the majority of users?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, @09:18AM (2 children)
I have a list.
And a link to https://askubuntu.com/ [askubuntu.com]
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday February 12, @01:21PM
I have a list of problems with using Windows on ANYTHING: just ask the ENTIRE FECKING INTERNET!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by janrinok on Tuesday February 12, @02:40PM
In what way is a Firefox problem the responsibility of Ubuntu?
Likewise:
Many of the 'problems' in your selected list are nothing at all to do with Ubuntu.
(Score: 2) by Dr Spin on Tuesday February 12, @10:20AM (4 children)
I and most of my family have been using Ubuntu for about 10 years, and since systemd usability has gone down so badly that some have stopped using it while others are still running a five year old version. Systemd is particularly prone to overwriting config settings on a reboot leaving the machine useless.
What most users want is a system that does not fuck with your settings when you do an update - this should be No 1 priority in an consumer system. (Or maybe No 2 - after printing that actually works every time!)
NetworkManager is another crime against humanity - I call for cruel and inhuman punishments for this one.
I have moved two of my own machines to FreeBSD (not without problems) so I can access the internet when an Ubuntu upgrade has trashed the settings - to find out how to fix Ubuntu. One day, I might never go back.
The advantages claimed for systemd relate to people running multiple servers, and are of no value to end users - even if they do work. (Personally, I would not want to try that kind of instability on a server).
Ubuntu without systemd is a far more useful goal than Ubuntu on Arm.
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Tuesday February 12, @01:30PM (1 child)
I am not sure it is systemd's fault. I have never heard about the problems you describe (opensuse here). Maybe it is just Ubuntu having bad defaults.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, @02:02PM
I have. Discovered a new one two days ago.
Simple solution is to never update it and never reboot.
If it takes a dive then reinstall.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Tuesday February 12, @03:06PM
"You and most of your family" do not account for the majority of Ubuntu users. I'm not doubting that you are experiencing problems, but it could be any number of things that are causing them. For most people, Network Manager does exactly what they expect it to do. And most Ubuntu users don't even know what systemd is, let alone worry about it replacing SysVInit/initd. For most users Ubuntu just keeps on working. True, you can search the internet a find many who have problems, but you can't search for those for whom Ubuntu just works. They don't bother going online to post about the fact that everything is working, they are too busy just using it to do whatever they want to do. If you want to blame systemd, then surely the same problem would be seen on Debian etc? But there again, systemd for most users is a non-issue. Things just work the way they expect.
So install initd - it is still possible to remove systemd from Ubuntu. Search the web for help on how to do it.
And so we go back to the discussion that was on here a few days back. For the vast majority of users systemd isn't a problem. They don't even know that they are using it. They want a computer that they can do all the things that they used to do on Windows: managing photographs, emails, browsing the web, downloading their porn, writing letters, playing games. They never get involved with what is happening behind the GUI - they simply don't care.
Now I also don't like the latest offerings for the Ubuntu desktop, so I have installed MATE. Not just on Ubuntu, but also on Fedora and, yes, on FreeBSD too! It just lets me get on with whatever task I want to do. But changing the desktop is a trivial task. If you don't like the vanilla offerings from your distro of choice there are usually plenty of alternatives available.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, @04:00PM
I really really really want to like FreeBSD, but every time I try it I think "I wish OpenBSD had ZFS and better hardware support". So, I'm using linux with root on encrypted ZFS. FreeBSD would be OK for a desktop, but on my daily-driver laptop it just sucks too hard in all the useability factors.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday February 12, @10:30PM
I was setting up Ubuntu to my tastes a couple of weeks ago, complaining in my head that the defaults were really stupid, and it struck me that I have been doing exactly that for the last 25 years.
I have never installed an operating system and used it as it came out of the box and I suspect that's pretty common.
Having said that, I understand that in the standard Gnome desktop it is not possible to create a directory on the desktop, which just seems like madness to me.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by mendax on Tuesday February 12, @09:29AM (1 child)
It is quite usable in the x86-64 desktop world (for the most part). I made use of it for quite on my iMac a while before being thrust back into the macOS world. To get the sound to work on my iMac I had to use a hack and I couldn't put it to sleep without causing video problems. But it works splendidly on my ten-year-old iBook with no issues whatsoever. Ubuntu (like all desktop Linux distributions) require a little TLC on some systems to work. No doubt some of this TLC will have to be done with these new ARM notebook computers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, @06:08PM
"some systems" evidently means "the most closed shit you can buy".
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Rich on Tuesday February 12, @12:36PM
The work looks elaborate, someone put in good effort into setting that up. But s/he/they hide behind the "AArch64 Laptops" name, even in their kernel sign-off line.
It strikes me as particulary weird that the individual(s) behind it focus on two very specific laptops from different vendors that have an already obsoleted CPU that wasn't even the most powerful of its generation.
I'd rather see work being put into open-bootloader-to-open-graphics-driver images for the dirt cheap RK3399, but I'm admittedly a bit of a fanboy of that little chip. In absolute terms, the power of the Snapdragons involved is nothing to frown at. But there must be some part of the story that is untold. When two young suburban 'merkins pick up one of those laptops at a fire sale each and just want them to run properly, the footprint on github looks different.
Is someone sitting on a warehouse of these machines and has figured out the only way to get out of that situation is to flog the stuff off to Linux nerds? Does Qualcomm want to squeeze (more?) money out of Microsoft ("Pretty platform you have there, but remember the eee-PC.")?
(Score: 3, Informative) by jbruchon on Tuesday February 12, @12:52PM (2 children)
x86-compatible systems have standards like PCI[e], ACPI, DMI, and more recently UEFI, all of which give an operating system the basic configuration information it needs to know what hardware is in the computer and roughly how to communicate with it. ARM systems tend to have a lot of hardware attached to I2C/GPIO pins and require all kinds of system-specific knowledge in the OS just to boot to a working console. The list of supported ARM systems for any given distribution is tiny compared to the number of ARM platforms that exist and the lack of standard embedded configuration data is probably THE reason behind that. We basically need "ACPI for ARM." Until we get that, every ARM device is special, needing a special kernel just for that platform, and the ARM section of the kernel forever remains a horrid mess.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, @06:14PM
yeah, i recently bought my first arm dev/tinkering board (orange pi r1 i think) and found this out the hard way. it's been sitting here ever since and i'm not exactly looking to buy more arm stuff. alpine and alarm don't seem to want to support the cheap little board either, even though it would make a perfect firewall. low wattage, passively cooled, dual ethernet and not vulnerable to the latest CPU vulns b/c it's arm7, IIRC. what a waste...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, @06:47PM
64-bit arm doesn't have as many problems as 32-bit. 64-bit is pretty much just like any other architecture.