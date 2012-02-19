from the what-about-twitter? dept.
Quitting Facebook Might Make you Happier, but Dumber: Study:
Those who managed to abstain from Facebook had at least one hour or more of extra free time and reported marginally better moods, though, notably, not enough to support the theory that heavy social media use makes people miserable. They were also five to 10 percent less polarized on political issues than their control group who remained on Facebook throughout the study.
But when it came to factual knowledge of current events — the Facebook-breakers scored lower than they had prior to deactivation.
The rise of social media has provoked both optimism about potential societal benefits and concern about harms such as addiction, depression, and political polarization. We present a randomized evaluation of the welfare effects of Facebook, focusing on US users in the run- up to the 2018 midterm election. We measured the willingness-to-accept of 2,844 Facebook users to deactivate their Facebook accounts for four weeks, then randomly assigned a subset to actually do so in a way that we verified. Using a suite of outcomes from both surveys and direct measurement, we show that Facebook deactivation (i) reduced online activity, including other social media, while increasing offline activities such as watching TV alone and socializing with family and friends; (ii) reduced both factual news knowledge and political polarization; (iii) increased subjective well-being; and (iv) caused a large persistent reduction in Facebook use after the experiment. We use participants’ pre-experiment and post-experiment Facebook valuations to quantify the extent to which factors such as projection bias might cause people to overvalue Facebook, finding that the magnitude of any such biases is likely minor relative to the large consumer surplus that Facebook generates.
Hunt Allcott, Luca Braghieri, Sarah Eichmeyer, and Matthew Gentzkow, The Welfare Effects of Social Media (pdf); National Bureau of Economic Research.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, @05:24PM (2 children)
All the "politi-tards" are being riled into a frenzy by crap on facebook. First they ruin their friendships with people with political views most different from them, then the next circle in, etc until none are left.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday February 12, @08:11PM (1 child)
until none are left.
That would be ok...
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, @08:20PM
I've seen it especially from people in the "DNC-fed" camp. After the purge then they turn on each other, repeat. People who believe that crap they are reading cannot live with others.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, @05:26PM (9 children)
But, how can I be any dumber than when I'm using Facebook?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by EJ on Tuesday February 12, @05:58PM (8 children)
You can't. Knowledge of current events does not make you smart. It just makes you informed.
The headline above implies that Einstein would somehow be stupid for not knowing who won the latest sportsball tournament.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by hemocyanin on Tuesday February 12, @06:59PM (5 children)
There's also the point that not all current events are worth knowing. Sometimes they're just drivel, like what the latest Kardashian is feuding about with some other random famous person. Sometimes the current event has no effect based on distance -- what the weather is like in Seattle today is not going to impact the daily lives of the vast majority of people in Miami. Nor is political snark and/or smear campaigns affecting a politician in a distant state, going to have any meaningful effect on the lives of people in other states.
Knowledge of all these types of current events isn't really the mark of being better informed, it is the mark of being up to date on the latest trivia.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, @08:46PM (1 child)
I'm pretty much up to speed about current events without Facebook. Current events right here is me drinking beer and reading Soylent, post-poning doing some code because I got past the fun part of it.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Wednesday February 13, @05:32PM
You too, huh?
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by inertnet on Tuesday February 12, @09:49PM (1 child)
I wanted to make a similar comment, but you did it better than I could, so I'll just add this:
All that latest trivia even keeps you away from learning things that are worth knowing.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Wednesday February 13, @03:35AM
Yeah...too much info pushes out important stuff in your brain.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MNeWZwUn3x0 [youtube.com]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by AthanasiusKircher on Wednesday February 13, @03:03AM
Reminds me of a book I happened upon about 20 years ago entitled How the News Makes Us Dumb.
I haven't looked at it in decades, so maybe it isn't as good as I remember -- but it not only argued that news media mostly was obsessed with meaningless trivia on most days, but that the very need to continuously produce "news" leads to oversimplifications, artificial exaggerations, and less in-depth engagement with nuances. It's thus not surprising for example that Facebook users are both more up on current trivia but also more polarized: polarization is a direct result of the oversimplification used in news media articles that are forced to reduce just about any issue to two simple "sides" which are pitted against each other.
I ignore the vast majority of "news" stories myself -- and the ones I choose to engage with, I tend to dig deep into the issues, rather than accepting the superficial spoonfed crap you tend to see in the "news."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @02:58AM
I quit facebook years and years ago exactly because it made me dumber.
Photo after photo after photo of long ago ex-girlfriend and her cats, and what she ate for lunch, and the cute thing her sister's kid did.
I couldn't take it anymore.
My real friends and I still use email. Occasionally text and phone calls. I get my news superficially from google and apple and more deeply from a dozen or so specific web sites. I haven't touched facebook in at least five years. Yet somehow I'm still better informed than all my relatives who virtually live on facebook.
It's been said that information wants to be free. The big web properties want your information to be their slave. Revolt. Do it.
(Score: 2) by darkfeline on Wednesday February 13, @05:21AM
(Score: 3, Insightful) by BsAtHome on Tuesday February 12, @05:30PM (3 children)
As a notorious non-user of that virtual consumption, I must be the personification of dumb and stupid. At least, I must have been dumbed down so much that any sanity would be far away.
I can only suggest that we all need to get dumber if that weans us off of asocial media.
Anyway, while writing this, I remember something very dumb: I have to go to the local hackerspace and hack some more. Bye.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, @06:26PM (1 child)
Current events are not knowledge. They come and go like the tides. Knowledge is timeless, and that again is a feature found diminished in FB users.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday February 12, @07:03PM
Most current events are nothing but short term trivia.
You can see all of them by just glancing the headlines on a news app or website. Often the headlines tell you just about all you need to know.
ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.
(Score: 3, Funny) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday February 12, @09:12PM
What if I used Facebook and are also stupid?
Checkmate atheists!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, @05:31PM (6 children)
Also, if you never used Facebook in the first place, are you Enlightened or Retarded?
(Score: 4, Informative) by martyb on Tuesday February 12, @05:35PM (2 children)
Yes!
;)
Yes!

;)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, @08:16PM (1 child)
You have a cat?
(Score: 3, Funny) by fido_dogstoyevsky on Tuesday February 12, @10:05PM
Yes. But I'm not sure how he is and I'm afraid to look.
Yes. But I'm not sure how he is and I'm afraid to look.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by DannyB on Tuesday February 12, @07:04PM (2 children)
I have never used Facebook. Ever.
Also, I have not yet been involuntarily committed to a loony bin, as far as I am able to determine.
I have never used Facebook. Ever.

Also, I have not yet been involuntarily committed to a loony bin, as far as I am able to determine.
(Score: 3, Touché) by MostCynical on Wednesday February 13, @12:49AM (1 child)
I assume you are on SN voluntarily...?
I assume you are on SN voluntarily...?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday February 13, @02:33PM
Wait . . . isn't this slashdot? What are you saying?
Wait . . . isn't this slashdot? What are you saying?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, @05:36PM
people who think the internet is just another entertainment platform and sit on slavebook all the time probably do get dumber when they stop using slavebook, b/c instead of being challenged with "news" and "conversation" they go back to watching retarded propaganda pig shows on tv like the ignorant slaves they are.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by tibman on Tuesday February 12, @05:39PM (5 children)
Quitting FB makes you less informed about current events. Not dumber.
Quitting FB makes you less informed about current events. Not dumber.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, @05:47PM (1 child)
And of course it only makes you less informed about current events if you don't use other sources of information about current events.
Not to mention that there are certainly some current events you don't need to be informed about. Like the newest gossip about some celebrity.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by bob_super on Tuesday February 12, @06:24PM
I only read major news websites from 3 or 4 different countries every day, plus Ars, SN, El Reg ...
But I don't use FB, so I'm dumb.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, @05:59PM
Considering that the information on FB isn't necessarily reliable and that there are other sources of information, I'm not sure how you reach that conclusion.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday February 12, @06:46PM (1 child)
The time constant for "current" and the importance threshold for "event" seem to have quickly and silently changed for everyone with the global Internet. So how does being "less informed" on these items show its lack of/value, setting aside "dumber"?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by hemocyanin on Tuesday February 12, @07:01PM
In some ways, the internet has turned the world into a small town where every busybody is in everyone's business but instead of whispering rumors, they're now shouted.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, @05:42PM (1 child)
Facts, "facts", or "alt-facts" ?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, @07:02PM
This was also my first thought: What "facts"?
For someone who does technology there's still less "facts" of this domain in FB than in e.g. news sites, or even SN.
But if the "factual knowledge" is how the last fart of "celebrity" smelled and who replaced their arse with hovercraft tanks, this is totally useless time-absorber which is used to push another ad in between.
The lack of such "factual knowledge" is really useful.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by slinches on Tuesday February 12, @05:46PM
Not being 100% up to date on what the biggest media outlets considers to be the most important current events is not the same thing as being dumb.
Actually, I think those that spend less time keeping up with the 24hr news cycle might be smarter in terms of the things that actually influence their daily lives.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, @06:09PM (2 children)
So, facebook is the only source of True Facts(TM) about current events?
And if you don't know about the True Facts(TM) you are dumb?
From the paper:
"Accuracy on our news knowledge quiz falls by 0.12 standard deviations. Tangibly, the Control group answered an average of 7.26 out of the 10 news knowledge questions correctly (counting "unsure" as 1/2 correct), and deactivation reduced this average by 0.14"
I guess.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, @06:29PM
Paper? Study?
Uh-oh, is someone getting a degree from misdirected confusion about FB, "study" sponsored by ___?
(Score: 5, Touché) by maxwell demon on Tuesday February 12, @06:48PM
Wait … 0.12 standard deviations? Doesn't sound statistically significant.
Did the authors get their statistics knowledge from Facebook?
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, @06:21PM
The most fitting user!
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, @06:35PM (4 children)
Parroting back whatever they tell you means you're smart:
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, @06:53PM (3 children)
Well, the entire public education system is set up to do exactly that - teach people to be mere parrots. This study helps show the effectiveness of Facebook in keeping the hoodwinked slaves on the information plantation.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, @09:08PM (1 child)
To be fair to educators it is pretty difficult to have students recreate the entirety of human knowledge...
The real problem with education is that we have the very limited "fast track" of honors/advanced classes and "all others". Students shouldn't be put into such linear tracks where a bad grade in PE will prevent them from being able to take honors english/math/whatever.
It is not a small problem to solve. Students should have individual portfolios and teachers should do a lot more facilitating than lecturing so that if one student doesn't understand a topic they can focus on it or switch to something unrelated instead of having to re-take the entire year just to patch up a few sections.
(Score: 2) by bobthecimmerian on Wednesday February 13, @12:17PM
On that topic, if you haven't read or watched videos from Alfie Kohn about the way education should work, it's worthwhile. He didn't pioneer any of the ideas he presents, he's just collecting and explaining other people's work. One of the examples he gives is having a third grade class design a zoo. No grades, no homework, no lectures. They learn maps because they have to lay out the zoo. They learn mathematics because they have to calculate square footage (or square meters), food and water volumes for the animals, perimeters for fencing, and budgeting. They learn biology because they have to learn the food, temperature, waste disposal, and other requirements for the species they choose. The learn marketing and business for the brochures, advertising, and so forth. And they learn language and communication doing their research and making presentations with their ideas to each other and so forth. Different parts of the zoo project, in the order the students choose, would be the only thing they do at school for months.
That's totally different from the intellectual wasteland my kids are attending. Their teachers and administrators have the best intentions, but the structured classes, lectures, topics taught without context, grades, and prizes for good performance and quiet obedience are killing their interest in learning. It's everything bad about when my parents went to school (except for the beatings) dialed up further.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, @10:39PM
Since our "public education system" largely fails to create an educated citizenry, it should instead be called a "schooling system." Also, this applies to private schools as well. You can spot the propaganda any time someone conflates having a degree with being educated; those are not necessarily the same things. Many media headlines are exactly like that, and it gives the false impression that you must depend upon traditional schooling in order to be educated, which means that it implicitly promotes learned helplessness.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by pTamok on Tuesday February 12, @07:54PM (1 child)
Dumb is the state of not having a voice. Literally speechless. In earlier times, when disabled people were treated less well by society, being disabled by lack of speech was regarded as making you stupid.
To a certain extent, when so many people use Facebook to broadcast their thoughts, not using Facebook could be regarded as not having a virtual voice, so for people using Facebook, if you don't, you are dumb - they cannot hear you. This might or might not be disabling for you. I find, not being a Facebook user, that I miss out on social events organised by other people, and many businesses have Facebook presences without plain website presences, so to some extent I am disabled because I do not fully participate in general society. Of course, this is a choice I can make, which is a luxury people who are truly disabled do not have. I am voluntarily dumb to Facebook users.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @01:31PM
the truth is what the majority believes and thus people were tied to stakes and lit on fire...
(Score: 3, Touché) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Tuesday February 12, @08:20PM (1 child)
Does that mean quitting Twitter makes me smarter but less happy?
Does that mean quitting Twitter makes me smarter but less happy?
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, @08:53PM
I don't know, but whistling is proven to make you happy. *tweeet* *tweet* *twee* *tweet*
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @12:52AM
I believe that refers to the people who do use Failbook,,,