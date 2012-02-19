Hackers have breached the severs[sic] of email provider VFEmail.net and wiped the data from all its US servers, destroying all US customers' data in the process.

The attack took place yesterday, February 11, and was detected after the company's site and webmail client went down without notice.

"At this time, the attacker has formatted all the disks on every server," the company said yesterday. "Every VM is lost. Every file server is lost, every backup server is lost."

"This was more than a multi-password via SSH exploit, and there was no ransom. Just attack and destroy," VFEmail said.

[...] Back in November 2015, VFEmail was one of the many online email providers that were targeted by Armada Collective, a group of hackers who demanded ransom payments from victim companies to stop ongoing DDoS attacks.