from the oh dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
James Clerk Maxwell Telescope discovers flare 10 billion times more powerful than those on the sun
The Hawaii-based James Clerk Maxwell Telescope (JCMT) has discovered a stellar flare 10 billion times more powerful than the Sun's solar flares, a history-making discovery that could unlock decades-old questions about the origin of our own Sun and planets, giving insight into how these celestial bodies were born.
"A discovery of this magnitude could have only happened in Hawaii," said Dr. Steve Mairs, astronomer and lead investigator of the team that discovered the stellar flare. "Using the JCMT, we study the birth of nearby stars as a means of understanding the history of our very own solar system. Observing flares around the youngest stars is new territory and it is giving us key insights into the physical conditions of these systems. This is one of the ways we are working toward answering people's most enduring questions about space, time, and the universe that surrounds us."
The JCMT Transient Survey team recorded the 1,500-year-old flare using the telescope's state-of the art high-frequency radio technology and sophisticated image analysis techniques. Identified by astronomer Dr. Steve Mairs, the original data was obtained using the JCMT's supercooled camera known as "SCUBA-2," which is kept at a frigid -459.5 degrees Fahrenheit.
[NB: Absolute zero is -459.67° on the Fahrenheit scale or −273.15° on the Celsius scale. --martyb]
(Score: 0, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, @10:37PM (12 children)
is also 0° Kelvin.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Tuesday February 12, @10:45PM (8 children)
Kelvins are Kelvins, not degrees Kelvin.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Tuesday February 12, @10:58PM
Bait is bait, probably.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, @11:07PM (6 children)
Seems like a nitpicky point to make, I can't figure out any reason why saying "degrees kelvin" would make any difference to anyone.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Tuesday February 12, @11:12PM (5 children)
Oh it totally is nitpicky. Sometimes I can't help myself though.
Sorry AC.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @12:37AM (4 children)
I am 2 degrees meters tall. Does that make sense?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @12:56AM
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Wednesday February 13, @12:59AM (1 child)
I stand 6 foot 3. You can’t teach size!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @03:09AM
(Score: 2) by dwilson on Wednesday February 13, @03:22AM
If, up until 1967, "2 degrees metre" was proper, and now we just say "2 metres"... then yeah, it would make sense.
But lets put it another way: saying 'x degrees kelvin' makes as much sense as saying 'y kilomiles'. It's not the fact that it's wrong (it most definitely is), it's that wrong or not, everyone understands the point being conveyed, but the way it's presented strikes the reader as so odd that any discussion becomes about the presentation, not the data.
- D
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @01:12AM (2 children)
This is totally incorrect. The "degree" is attached to the unit not the value:
https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/GPO-STYLEMANUAL-2008/pdf/GPO-STYLEMANUAL-2008-12.pdf [govinfo.gov]
Go back to 5th grade before you try to correct anyone.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @08:43AM (1 child)
℉
℃
K
(Score: 2) by Bot on Wednesday February 13, @05:28PM
(Score: 4, Interesting) by bob_super on Tuesday February 12, @11:46PM (8 children)
The question I have is whether this kind of event is more likely to destroy all life nearby, or cause chemical reactions leading to life in the right primordial soup.
Both, i guess.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @01:15AM (7 children)
Something similar may have hit earth around 400 BC that basically reset C-14 levels for the last half millenia:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hallstatt_plateau [wikipedia.org]
Alternatively the earth's magnetic field weakened for some reason.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @02:02AM (4 children)
