Adobe issued patches for 43 critical vulnerabilities in Acrobat and Reader – including a fix for a zero-day flaw that researchers at 0patch temporarily fixed on Monday. That bug could enable bad actors to steal victims’ hashed password values.

Overall, Adobe patched 75 important and critical vulnerabilities across its products, including Acrobat Reader DC, Adobe Flash Player, Adobe Coldfusion, and Creative Cloud Desktop Application. The Tuesday morning patches are part of Adobe’s regularly-scheduled security updates.

Adobe said it is not aware that any of these vulnerabilities are being actively exploited.

Adobe Acrobat and Reader by far had the most vulnerabilities (71 overall) – 43 of which were dubbed critical severity.