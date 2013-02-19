Google is expanding its efforts to design its own smartphone and data center chips by building a new team of engineers dedicated to the project in Bengaluru, an up-and-coming semiconductor site in the capital of the south Indian state of Karnataka, according to a report from Reuters. The new team, which Reuters says includes at least 16 engineers and four recruiters and will likely continue to increase in headcount, is the latest sign that the tech industry's biggest players are trying to rid themselves of reliance on the traditional chip business. Among the new hires are engineers from Intel, Nvidia, and Qualcomm, Reuters reports.