As insect species decline, the National Geographic Okavango Wilderness Project found a new-to-science species of arachnid like this in central Angola.

Growing out of the back of the newly discovered spider's head is a long soft 'horn' which gives it an appearance somewhat akin to a bizarre cross between a Fiddleback (or brown recluse) and a Tarantula from above.

Called 'chandachuly' by the people indigenous to the region the spider is reportedly not particularly dangerous to humans.

The horn, or 'foveal protruberance' is common to genus Ceratogyrus, of which the spider is a member, causing them to be called 'horned baboon spiders'. However other horns in the genus are hardened; a soft horn like this one is new, additionally the horn is exceptionally long. According to the researches that made the discovery:

'No other spider in the world possesses a similar foveal protuberance. The function of the foveal protuberance, or "horn, in Ceratogyrus is unknown"

For the curious, a fovea is an anatomic pit or depression. The fovea on a spider is a depression in the center of the carapace. In humans, the fovea is a central pit of closely packed cones in the eye providing our clearest point of vision.

