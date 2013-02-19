Stories
One Horned Tarantula is a Softie

posted by martyb on Wednesday February 13, @06:28AM
from the you-haven't-seen-a-brown-recluse?-Well,-they're...reclusive... dept.
Science

RandomFactor writes:

As insect species decline, the National Geographic Okavango Wilderness Project found a new-to-science species of arachnid like this in central Angola.

Growing out of the back of the newly discovered spider's head is a long soft 'horn' which gives it an appearance somewhat akin to a bizarre cross between a Fiddleback (or brown recluse) and a Tarantula from above.

Called 'chandachuly' by the people indigenous to the region the spider is reportedly not particularly dangerous to humans.

The horn, or 'foveal protruberance' is common to genus Ceratogyrus, of which the spider is a member, causing them to be called 'horned baboon spiders'. However other horns in the genus are hardened; a soft horn like this one is new, additionally the horn is exceptionally long. According to the researches that made the discovery:

'No other spider in the world possesses a similar foveal protuberance. The function of the foveal protuberance, or "horn, in Ceratogyrus is unknown"

For the curious, a fovea is an anatomic pit or depression. The fovea on a spider is a depression in the center of the carapace. In humans, the fovea is a central pit of closely packed cones in the eye providing our clearest point of vision.

See also this article for more details.

Journal Reference:
John M. Midgley, Ian Engelbrecht. New collection records for Theraphosidae (Araneae, Mygalomorphae) in Angola, with the description of a remarkable new species of Ceratogyrus. African Invertebrates, 2019; 60 (1): 1 DOI: 10.3897/afrinvertebr.60.32141

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday February 13, @06:53AM

    by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) Subscriber Badge <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Wednesday February 13, @06:53AM (#800521) Homepage Journal

    You say that like it's a bad thing.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @07:40AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @07:40AM (#800528)

    Good.
    And squishy soft.
    Excellent characteristics in a spider imoho

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @08:53AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @08:53AM (#800540)

    Instead of a Black Widow, try an Australian Reback spider.
    Or swap out the Brown Recluse for the Violin Back spider, also called the Brown Violence spider.
    No fake horns here, actual venom. But not like the stupid Marvel movie.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @01:36PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @01:36PM (#800585)

      Redback, perhaps?

