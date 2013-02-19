from the 5GLTEDOWN dept.
Some AT&T iPhones Displaying Misleading '5GE' Icon in iOS 12.2 Beta 2 [Updated]
Some AT&T users who have installed the new iOS 12.2 beta are noticing their iPhones displaying a '5G E' connection to AT&T's network, which is AT&T's misleading name for an "upgraded" version of 4G LTE.
AT&T began rolling out its fake 5G icon to Android smartphones in early January, and it now appears the change is extending to the iPhone.
Devices in certain areas are displaying a "5G E" icon instead of LTE, but as the "E" suggests, this is not real 5G. No iPhone that exists right now is capable of connecting to a 5G network, nor is AT&T's network 5G at this time.
[...] Update: AT&T has provided the following statement to MacRumors on the new icon in iOS 12.2 beta 2: "Today, some iPhone and iPad users could start seeing our 5G Evolution indicator on their devices. The indicator simply helps customers know when they are in an area where the 5G Evolution experience may be available."
Also at The Verge and Engadget.
See also: Verizon wants consumers to do its 5G bidding
Enough of the 5G Hype
Previously: AT&T Misleads Customers by Updating Phones With Fake 5G Icon
« SoylentNews Book Club - Discuss: The Moon is a Harsh Mistress, Start Reading: Fiasco | Google is Expanding its Chip Design Efforts, Hiring Engineers from Intel, Nvidia, and Qualcomm »
Related Stories
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984
AT&T misleads customers by updating phones with fake 5G icon
AT&T has updated three smartphones from Samsung and LG to make them show 5G connectivity logos, even though none of them are capable of connecting to 5G networks.
Now, when the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, LG V30, or LG V40 are connected to portions of AT&T's LTE network that have received some speed-boosting updates, they'll show an icon that says "5G E" instead of "LTE."
That "E" in the "5G" logo is supposed to tip you off that this isn't real 5G — just some marketing nonsense. But there's no way of knowing that just from looking at the logo. The "E" is smaller than the rest of the icon. And even if you do learn that "5G E" stands for "5G Evolution," it isn't immediately clear what that means.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @03:36AM (7 children)
Arguing for one bullshit against another bullshi just leads to gorilla ship fest.
Lawyers' delight.
(Score: 4, Funny) by Thexalon on Wednesday February 13, @04:26AM (4 children)
I said a slip slop
a-slippy a-slippy
to the slip slip slop you don't stop to settle,
with the scritch-scratch scribble, signing with a scribble
Til the fine print of the contracts we've beat.
Now what you read has legal force although the words seem braille
And me, the judge, and my briefs will try to make you fail.
See I am Howe Esquire, and I'd like to say hello
With a cease and desist, a motion to discover, a witness in the flow.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @04:51AM (1 child)
Trumps slowly rottin Into something that looks like cheese.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @08:16AM
I left a bottle of milk in the fridge for a week. It turned into something lumpy that smells better than trump's current karma
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @02:39PM (1 child)
please send this to weird al yankovich. he'll do it justice.
just in case you didn't know, here's amish paradise: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xo74Dn7W_pA [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Wednesday February 13, @02:48PM
Weird Al's response to anyone who tells him "Here's a song you should write" is "No, there's a song you should write!"
As for the quality or lack thereof, I was writing it quickly, late at night, with the goal of getting a few lulz, nothing more. I seem to have succeeded at that.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 4, Funny) by DannyB on Wednesday February 13, @02:52PM (1 child)
AT&T's 5G logo is NOT pure BS I tell you. Not even close to pure.
Well placed sources in AT&T have confirmed, off the record that while a majority of this 5G elixir is the digestive product of bulls, a significant percentage comes from horses. A few percent is from various other species.
The exact formulation is a closely held secret within AT&T. The formula is kept in a bank vault in Atlanta GA, next to the Coke formula. It is considered to be of vital proprietary interest.
Any AT&T supporter and connoisseur can confirm, you can taste the difference between this and ordinary pure BS. AT&T critics are happy to simply label it as BS demonstrating both ignorance and their lack of refined taste.
ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday February 13, @06:06PM
They are secretly importing Huawei equipment while unleashing the US government on them to prevent their competitors to do so. The secret ingredient is indeed panda-processed bamboo.
(Score: 2) by Farkus888 on Wednesday February 13, @09:58AM
Sprint is suing for false advertising over this. Of the 4 major carriers this is the funniest option. They did try harder than AT&T though. Wimax definitely wasn't 4g but at least it was the fastest thing around and unique to Sprint at the time.