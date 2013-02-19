Locking Scooters—A sort of a denial-of-service attack, wherein an attacker can suddenly lock any M365 scooter in the middle of the traffic.

Deploying Malware—Since the app allows riders to upgrade scooter's firmware remotely, an attacker can also push malicious firmware to take full control over the scooter.

Targeted Attack [Brake/Accelerate]—Remote attackers can even target an individual rider and cause the scooter to suddenly brake or accelerate.