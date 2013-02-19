from the alliteration++ dept.
Neurobiologist and Open Access proponent Björn Brembs has an article, Reliable novelty: New should not trump true, in PLoS about the quality of scientific journals, both new and old.
Although a case can be made for rewarding scientists for risky, novel science rather than for incremental, reliable science, novelty without reliability ceases to be science. The currently available evidence suggests that the most prestigious journals are no better at detecting unreliable science than other journals. In fact, some of the most convincing studies show a negative correlation, with the most prestigious journals publishing the least reliable science. With the credibility of science increasingly under siege, how much longer can we afford to reward novelty at the expense of reliability? Here, I argue for replacing the legacy journals with a modern information infrastructure that is governed by scholars. This infrastructure would allow renewed focus on scientific reliability, with improved sort, filter, and discovery functionalities, at massive cost savings. If these savings were invested in additional infrastructure for research data and scientific code and/or software, scientific reliability would receive additional support, and funding woes—for, e.g., biological databases—would be a concern of the past.
[...] There is a growing body of evidence against our subjective notion of more prestigious journals publishing “better” science. In fact, the most prestigious journals may be publishing the least reliable science. Therefore, it may not be pure coincidence that, in the fields in which the hierarchy of journals is playing an outsize role in rewarding scholars, the replication of scientific findings, or the lack thereof, is receiving more and more attention. Abandoning the expensive anachronism of journals may not only allow us to regain control over the important scholarly communications infrastructure and refocus it towards reliability, but it will also free sufficient funds to implement current technologies that will service our research data and scientific code and/or software such that, e.g., biological databases would never face money-related closures again. Funders may play an important role in the transition from the legacy to the modern system in that they could require the institutions of grant applicants to join the modern system before any applications are reviewed (i.e., a “Plan I”, for infrastructure).
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday February 13, @04:40PM
The day after the announcement, the LA Times ran a front-page story that he'd won the Prize for explaining how the sun shines.
"Wasn't that Einstein?"
This was an example of a very poor explanation being interpreted by a very non-scientific reporter. I expect that that poor explanation was Caltech's press release.
I don't recall the guy's name and cannot be bothered to google it. But he worked for _decades_ in the basement of the "Kellogg Laboratory Battle Creek Michigan" with a Pelletron, a type of Van de Graf Generator in which the belt is replaced with a plastic chain that carries metal beads.
That particular Pelletron was a very high beam current, very low energy accellerator.
For weeks on end, this very patient, incremental reliable guy would collide two particular isotopes together - Fe-56 and U-235, Fe-56 and U-238, Fe-58 and U-235.
There are a metric fuckton of isotopes; some elements have lots of them. Now imagine how many permutations of pairs of them he measured.
Also he would collide them at a variety of different energies.
The over-arching goal of all this lifetime of effort - he was quite elderly when he got The Good News - was to determine all the reaction rates of the stuff that stars are made out of.
These rates, along with considerations of thermodynamics, supersonic fluid mechanics, and so on produce an exceedingly accurate model of Stellar Evolution.
Put THAT into your I've Got The Next Killer App at work then smoke it!
Get This:
My ex-girlfrield and I remained close friends. The Good News came while she was at work in his lab. After the wild party, I got the good news from _her_ that he employer just won.
How cool can that be?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday February 13, @05:06PM (1 child)
Those "prestigious" rags that are publishing nonsense papers about pseudoscience won't stay "prestigious" for long, if they don't clean up their acts. How long can they stay in business, when half or more of their research papers can be picked apart by high school seniors and college freshmen?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @07:28PM
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @06:09PM (1 child)
Joke aside, I wasn't aware that publication in a peer reviewed journal ever constituted proof of anything in regards to reliability. Instead publication is that simply somebody-or-somebodies making a statement. Publication is and always has been merely an assertion until those assertions are tested. Maybe Mr. Brembs is a "scientist" who doesn't believe that.
I thought that I read somewhere that replication of results is what mattered towards proof that something is true. (And, corollary, that which is built up on those posited conclusions and is tested may be a tendency to confirm results also, though not necessarily). Citation counts can also be a way to gauge the respectability of an article's claims, though that isn't absolute either. Just because the profit motives of both publishers *and* authors makes replication not prestigious or unprofitable doesn't negate any of that.
Silly me, being all scientific and everything. But maybe one of the reasons a prestigious journal is prestigious is that it has built up a reputation for being a source which should be consulted. Like PLoS is hoping to be.
Now can we talk about the reliability of somebody who actually uses the phrase TL/DR in an academic journal article [and thus apparently doesn't understand the word "abstract"]? Or cites Breitbart for anything, including what a supposed 'opposition' says. Or publishes an article about publishing in a Biology journal - yes, that makes me really confident about PLoS Biology's scope of authority.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @07:15PM
Yes, we are in the process of people trying to destroy science by pushing to replace independent replication with peer review and making accurate predictions with significant p-values.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday February 13, @06:32PM (2 children)
Reproducing experiments should be a standard part of the undergraduate curriculum.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @07:09PM (1 child)
