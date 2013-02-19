Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Apple in Talks to Create "Netflix for News" Subscription Service

posted by takyon on Wednesday February 13, @07:18PM   Printer-friendly
from the a-stream-of-news dept.
Techonomics

Phoenix666 writes:

ArsTechnica:

Apple CEO Tim Cook alluded to more services coming this year, and this week we're learning more about what the company has in store for news. According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, Apple has been in talks with publishers about a subscription news service that would be a new paid tier of its existing Apple News app. However, the company has been butting heads with publishers over monetary details—Apple reportedly wants to keep 50 percent of subscription revenue from the service.

[...] In addition, Apple wouldn't share customer data with publishers. Information including credit card numbers and email addresses would not be provided to publishers if they agreed to Apple's terms as they currently stand. That information can be crucial for publishers to grow their subscriber base, market new products to readers, and more.

Will news publishers take half of the subscription revenue and forego money from customer profiling and tracking?

Original Submission


«  SpaceX Seeks Approval for 1 Million Starlink Ground Stations, Faces Pentagon Audit
Apple in Talks to Create "Netflix for News" Subscription Service | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.